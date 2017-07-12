3 Features That Shouldn't Be Missing From Your Sales Pages in 2017

By Adam Steele

It’s 2017. Hopefully, your sales pages -- those pages that have the most responsibility for capturing purchases -- don’t look like they were designed in 2012. I’ve recently helped a lot of clients who haven’t made a serious change since at least that time. They hired me because these pages weren’t working for them anymore, and once I got started, it wasn’t hard to see why.

The standards for what is acceptable for a sales page have risen quite a bit in the last several years. Here are the new minimum standards you need to be meeting in order to say that you have a modern sales page:

Professional-Grade Images

Unless you’re working with rotating affiliate offers instead of running a business, it’s time to put away any hope of getting by using free images alone. Your background images, photos of people (there should be a lot of them) and product images all need to be of the highest quality. If you’re producing the images yourself, you should have them properly captured and edited by a real photographer.

What's wrong with open source photos? My experience renovating people’s websites -- and my research into all of their competitors -- has shown me that using low-quality images like these will make you stand out in a bad way. You’re just going to look worse than the people who have gone professional, and that is almost all of your competitors.

High-Definition Product-Featuring Video

If you don’t have any video on your sales pages, it’s time to break out the video camera. You need to upgrade your sales page so that it features the video your customers expect to see. Videos offer the best way to see a product from all angles, see it working and assess the manufacturing quality.

Since videos are no longer slow loading or heavy on internet resources, they can be found on sales pages in just about any industry. This means that failing to use them yourself doesn’t just make your visitors feel inconvenienced; it makes them suspicious. You should be proud to showcase your product from all sides, and can do so by producing a great video.

Social Trust Signals (Plus Standard Trust Signals)

Your sales page should already have a lot of great trust signals. Examples could include logos from companies that have hired you, badges from organizations that have certified or endorsed you, or the names of publications that have written about your company and/or product. It’s now time to upgrade these signals to also include those from social influencers.

You need testimonials, quotes and endorsements that are linked to social media accounts whenever possible. These can be from social influencers you’ve worked with in the past, or just people who have posted positive things about your product on social media. Modern browsers are more influenced by trust signals that they see as authentic. You can’t do better than the words of your customers and their peers, and now that so many people have adopted social media tactics, the absence of social trust signals can be conspicuous.

With high-quality sales pages in place, you can expect to garner more leads who eventually convert into loyal customers.

--