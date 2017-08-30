Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN, CSSD, Contributor Food & Nutrition Expert

3-INGREDIENT CLOUD BREAD

08/30/2017 10:40 am ET

Trendiest bread swap ever…

CLOUD BREAD

A high protein “bread” made of only 3 ingredients: whole eggs + 2% greek yogurt + apple cider vinegar.

It’s made by whipping egg whites with apple cider vinegar and then gently folding in a mixture of egg yolks and greek yogurt.

Once out of the oven, their texture is fluffy & light, like a….CLOUD.

This fluffy bread* swap is great if you’re cutting back on refined carbs aka: the white stuff. It’s gluten-free, no-sugar, and has only 30 calories per cloudy slice.

*Hello! I’m not against regular bread. I love sprouted whole grain varieties & sourdough but this is a fun, trendy, high-protein alternative.

Intrigued? Wanna make your own CLOUDS?

Get the 3-Ingredient Cloud Bread recipe >> HERE <<

PS: I love that this recipe uses whole eggs, not just whites, since there’s bone-building vitamin D, brain-boosting choline, and antioxidant-rich lutein + zeaxanthin in yolks. #yolkboss

“SKY’s” THE LIMIT ON HOW TO ENJOY “CLOUD” BREAD

AVOCADO TOAST

Top cloud w/ avocado, tomato & sea salt

PB&J

Spread nut butter & chia jam on clouds

PIZZA CRUST

Top cloud w/ crap-free marinara, spinach & mozzarella and bake until cheese is melted

SANDWICH SWAP

Layer healthy sandwich fillings between two clouds

BURGER BUN

Serve your fav burger & toppings on clouds

DESSERT PASTRY PUFF

Spread natural chocolate hazelnut butter on fresh out of the oven clouds & top w/ strawberry slices

#CloudBread

