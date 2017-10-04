Ok, fine. Summer is officially over but that doesn’t mean we have to stop talking about salads! I still eat salad in the fall & winter!

Salad dressing makes me happy.

I wouldn’t just sit down w/ a bag of veggies or lettuce and be happy eating it plain. The right dressing is everything!

DIY salad dressing doesn’t have to be a pain.

In fact >>> HERE <<< are 6 FUN dressing ideas that are…JUST 3 INGREDIENTS.

TIPS & TRICKS…

One Salad Method: MIX the dressing ingredients in the bottom of the bowl you’re making the salad in…then TOP with your salad veggies…and TOSS. Making the dressing in the same salad bowl you’re eating from cuts down on clean-up. You’re welcome.

Bigger Batch Method: Make 3 or 4 times these recipes in a mason jar, stir-up & refrigerate to have on hand for the week.

Think BEYOND salad: Try peanut cayenne as a veggie dip or lemon hummus on roasted veggies.

Think BEYOND veggies: You can put these 3-Ingredient Dressings on just about ANYTHING. Try almond curry on a stir-fry, sriracha cilantro on tacos, and tahini honey on chicken. OMYum!

CHALLENGE