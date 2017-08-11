3 Inspiring Stories of Successful Entrepreneurs

Source: pixabay.com

There is no such thing as proper upbringing, good background or unique set of skills or talents in order to become successful in life. The most important factor that determines whether you are going to be successful or not, is your persistence. That is one quality that makes you or breaks you. Many people think you have to be talented or acquire many different skills and knowledge in order for you to succeed. But time shows again and again that persistence is what beats everything in the long run. You may be talented or you might be coming from a family with a business background but if you are not persistent at what you do, you will not get where you want to get.

There are many inspiring stories in the world and many have gone unheard and unnoticed. Thankfully, in our day and age bringing such stories to others’ attention has become much easier with the use of technology. Today I will share with you three stories of men that have made it by being persistent and believing in their dreams. If you do not believe your dream is possible, no one else is going to believe in your dream for you. It is your job to go after your dreams and create the life you would like to have.

1. Freddie Figgers

The first story is about a man who has been through a lot in life and proved everyone that it’s possible to succeed no matter where you come from. Freddie Figgers, the Founder of Figgers Communication says “my story is that of a curious mind and unconditionally supportive adoptive parents who have helped me on my journey. They bought me a computer in order to keep me out of trouble and I turned it into my story of success.”

He was abandoned as a baby and only 22 years later he was the youngest in America to own a telecommunications company. His adoptive parents bought him a broken computer and as a challenge asked him to fix it if he could. Little did they know that not only would he fix the computer, but run his own company a few years later. He started his career repairing other people’s computers and once he had enough clients he expanded his business step by step until he was running his own company with people working for him instead of the opposite.

2. Nely Galan

The second story is about Nely Galan, the first Latin woman to become a network president. She is an inspiration to many women of different backgrounds. Latin female community supports her very much but it does not prevent other women from being motivated by her story. If you see someone make it against all odds, the cultural, religious or educational background seizes to matter. As a young girl this woman has dreamt of working in the network industry. Instead of movie stars or celebrities, she had a poster on her wall of Sherry Lansing who was the first woman to run a Hollywood studio.

3. Dhirubhai Ambani

The last inspiring story is of a man coming from a poor background in India. Dhirubhai Ambani only at 17 years of age went to another country in search of job opportunities. His mind was cut out for business from an early age. He loves sharing his story of when he bought groundnut oil from a wholesaler on credit and resold it on the streets making a bit of profit. When he moved to Yemen, he worked for a company as a dispatch clerk. Sometime later that company became a distributor for Shell and he was promoted as a manager of the oil filling station at one of the company’s ports.