3 Key Tips To Becoming A Successful Freelance Travel Writer

By Kim Fuller

Every single day, I find another reason to love what I do.

As a freelance writer, I’m my own boss and set my own schedule. I get paid to travel often and share the stories of my journeys through words and photos.

When I’m not globetrotting, I work in a cozy office from my home in the Colorado mountains. I work hard because I love my work, and loving my work has translated into really loving the life I’ve created as a freelancer.

Working as a freelance travel writer starts with a passion for exploration and adventure, paired with a desire to share your stories with the world.

People want to know where you’ve been and what you’ve done, because it fuels their own desires to see the world.

I didn’t make much money when I started out, but I made enough to be abroad for a year as a new freelance writer. And once I came back to the United States, I had an impressive portfolio that really catapulted my career. Now, I’ve been published in more than 30 different magazines and newspapers, print and online.

Here are three things you can do to move toward your dream of becoming a freelance travel writer:

Make a plan that details exactly what you hope to accomplish. Be specific: List destinations you want to visit, articles you want to write, and publications in which you want to appear. Do something every day that gets you closer to making these things happen. It doesn’t have to be big, but you need to feel as though you are moving forward. Connect with others who have the same dreams that you do, so that you can brainstorm about ways to achieve your goals.

The love of what you do starts with you — the decision to believe in yourself and follow your dreams. There is nothing more exciting and gratifying than living into those dreams and becoming the established writer you know you can be.