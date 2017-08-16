3 Keys to Opening a Successful 7 Figure Restaurant

22-year-old entrepreneur and managing partner of NXT Group, David Zhao, started his empire from building a free e-commerce website ten years ago. Now, David owns restaurant groups, real estate investment trusts, and an international digital agency, NXTFactor, that is partnered with Google, Yelp, Shopify, PayPal, Visa, Amex, etc. NXT Group is valued at around $15 million as a holding company and expanding rapidly. Along with NXT Group’s growth, one of the many successful brands under David’s conglomerate group is Chubby Cattle, an innovative restaurant franchise projected to hit 8 figures by the start of 2018. So, what is it that makes him, and his restaurants so successful?

Be Authentic – Do What You Know

They say you can often find the most success in doing something that you know and understand through personal experience. Hailing from Shanghai, China, Zhao is comfortable with hotpot cuisine, the specialty at Chubby Cattle, because he grew up with it. After moving to NYC from China for a better education and greater opportunities, he says he always knew he wanted to bring the beautiful culture and food of his origins into the United States in a way that was easy and intuitive for non-Asian consumers. As he describes it, “Hot pot is one of those cuisines that not only has a rich background but is also a very healthy and delicious way to enjoy the freshest ingredients. “He noticed that hotpot cuisine hadn’t been previously flourishing in the U.S., which gave him the opportunity to bridge the gap between his Chinese culture and his American upbringing. Chubby Cattle thus aimed to bring the newest technology and oldest tradition to one of the hottest restaurant group in the U.S., bringing a new concept to new consumers throughout the 8 locations in America.

There’s More to It Than Food

Zhao stresses that some of the more logistical, creative and financial aspects of managing and building a restaurant brand can be just as, if not more, important than the delicious food itself. He explains, “There are many factors that create a restaurant that's loved by the community. Many people think delicious food is the only factor that is needed to build an amazing restaurant but the truth is it's one of the many foundational factors as your team also needs the proper construction, design, management, financial, marketing, and vendor relationship team to build out a successful restaurant.” It is certainly a lot to think about, but it is having the foresight, careful consideration, an amazing team, and the proper execution that goes into all these factors that helps Zhao to become such a successful entrepreneur. Zhao states “the restaurants wouldn’t exist without the amazing partners that are involved in the Chubby Cattle group.

Even within the Chubb Cattle brand, Zhao notes differences in each restaurant model. To be successful, each individual business must be treated with care and attention to how environmental factors, location/setting, etc. may affect its success. Each restaurant concept may face different challenges, so they all need attention to detail to be successful. A challenge unrelated to food Zhao notes? Construction process. He cautions, “we've learned not to underestimate the construction period as there could be many delays and unexpected obstacles from permit issues to delays from the vendors, etc.”

Have Long-Term Goals