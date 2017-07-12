3 Kings: Wizkid Shuts Down DC with Wale & Jay Cube

The Oceanwide Entertainment & Sheikh Entertainment production was one of the best shows from promoters of African descent experienced in years. Headliner Wizkid brings out DC native and fellow Nigerian Wale who turns up the crowd a notch with hit singles like "Clappers" and the hit single "My Love" ft. Wizkid off his latest album, Shine. Our eyes and ears caught the hottest afropop sensation and the fast rising DC native/singer Jay Cube who opened up for Wizkid. The energetic and entertaining singer definitely got the crowd control on his fingertips and they sing along to ever song and clap along to every dance move. He's set the energy bar high before Wizkid's highly anticipated performance. DJ Tunez announces the entrance of the superstar which got the crowd anticipating. He starts off Wizkid's his set with Sweet Love which got the crowd excited to see the superstar arrive on stage. Right after that, it was hit after hit, with the crowd singing along to every song. The 1 hour set by the Star Boy was one for the books and would certainly be a memorable one for a long time in Washington DC. Wizkid is currently on a tour promoting his soon to be released EP titled Sounds From The Other Side. The star studded EP features the Ty Dolla Sign, Drake, Chris Brown, and Major Lazer. Be sure to also check out Wale and Jay Cube on their respective tours.