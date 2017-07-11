3 Lessons ‘Game of Thrones’ Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Business

https://unsplash.com/@emcomeau?photo=aCLnVzhr4og

What can a fictional, fantasy universe filled with dragons, White Walkers, and iron thrones teach entrepreneurs circa 2017 about how to run a business? More than you’d think, actually! As the hit HBO series heads into its seventh season this Sunday, we’re taking a look back at some of the lasting lessons in leadership that the show taught its viewers about what truly happens in between playing the game of thrones. (Mild spoilers ahead, so tread carefully when reading this post.)

Great leaders set great goals for themselves

In the GoT world, most leadership tactics tend to be rooted in fear — do what we tell you to or else. (Cough, cough, most of the Lannister clan anyone?) However, this does not apply to everyone. Daenerys Targaryen rose through the ranks as the timid wife of a Dothraki war lord to become a powerful ruler who conquered cities, acquired armies, and ultimately became infamously known as “the mother of dragons.” Now, she’s en route to Westeros to claim the Seven Kingdoms for herself.

So much of this could not be accomplished if Daenerys didn’t have goals that stemmed beyond leaving behind what she knew, which is key for entrepreneurs. Set big goals for yourself and your business and strategize on the steps you need to take to reach them. True, it might take a bit of time to accomplish these goals, but you’ll be moving in the right direction if you believe in yourself and work hard at pursuing them.

Establish strong teams and partnerships

The Sand and Tyrell houses are now aligned with Daenerys on her mission to take the Seven Kingdoms, while Jon Snow and the Stark forces recently won a major battle with the help of the Knights of the Vale. As winter steadily approaches, the ruling families are slowly but surely learning how to work together to achieve their desired outcomes.

Forming strategic partnerships is a huge win-win in business. On your own, yes you might be effective enough, but pairing up with another like-minded business allows the pair to benefit both your customers and each other by investing time, energy, and focus in working together to ensure success.

Listen to your calling