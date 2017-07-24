3 Luxury Vacations for Less

When we hear the words “luxury vacation,” most of us entertain images of plush suites, posh dining, and inflated prices fit for only the wealthy few. Well, don’t abandon your flights of fancy just yet. Here are 3 ways to get that luxury vacation for a lot less than you’d expect.

De-Stress at a Destination Spa

For the average person, the high price of vacationing at a luxurious spa resort quickly negates the whole “de-stressing” part of these getaways. The cost of an all-inclusive stay usually starts around $500-$600 a night and goes way up from there.

And now for the good news. Many of these high-end spas also offer day passes for significantly less, making them a great deal if you stay, or live, nearby. Day passes can range from approximately $50 a day to $300 a day, depending on the day of the week, time of year, etc. These passes often include spa treatments, gourmet meals, full access to spa & fitness facilities, and more.

The Travel Channel suggests looking into the acclaimed Miraval Resort in Arizona, and the tropical Standard Spa, Miami Beach for affordable day rates with plenty of stress-alleviating amenities. I’ve also found great coupons online for extra savings on destination and day spas.

Sail the High Seas

Frequently, just the mention of a cruise vacation brings up visions of Barry Manilow cover bands, overcooked buffet food and big crowds at the bar. Fortunately, the days of the true luxury liner are not totally lost. U.S. News and World Report recently named Crystal Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, and Oceania as the top luxury liners, giving them all high marks on food, entertainment and service.

But, don’t assume that high rating necessarily comes with a high cost. In fact, even the most luxurious cruises can cost significantly less if you know some tricks.

· Booking early can be a real budget saver, as most luxury liners offer their best fares early and then raise rates as cabins sell out.

· Flexibility helps save funds, too. Being flexible on season, dates, and length of stay can save a surprising amount.

· Use a travel agent from a luxury consortium like Virtuoso or Ensemble. These agents are not only very knowledgeable, but they can join with their partner agencies to negotiate special rates and perks for their clients.

Do Your Dream Safari

For travelers seeking a bit more “wow” on their wanderings, a luxury African Safari is often top of the list. Unfortunately, the average cost of a private safari in Africa usually starts around $1,000 per night, making this dream vacation just that...a dream.

But, before you bid adieu to your bucket-list trip, read on. According to Condé Nast Traveler, this could be the ideal time to go wild. The U.S. dollar is currently strong in South Africa, and we’re also right in the middle of the low season (June – October) when prices drop considerably. The low season also often brings better weather, with cooler temperatures, little rain, and plenty of animals still to see. Take a look at Madikwe and Sabi Sands to find out more.