Watch 3 Englishmen Struggle To Free A Bike From An Electric Fence -- And Try Not To Laugh

01/10/2017 09:39 am ET
Lee Moran Trends Editor, The Huffington Post

Happiness is watching this video of three Englishmen trying to free a bicycle from an electric fence.

The trio repeatedly fail to extricate the fat bike, which one of them accidentally dropped onto the barrier without knowing it was electrified.

There’s plenty of explicit language, laughter and bickering about how best to proceed as they’re each zapped by its low voltage in YouTube user Big DT’s clip.

They eventually succeed in removing the bike following several, seemingly painful, minutes ― but only after providing comedy gold to the hundreds of thousands of people who have watched the footage so far.

