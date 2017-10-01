3 Mistakes To Avoid When Selling Your Home

Selling your home can be a tiresome, emotional experience that is rarely enjoyed. Sleepless nights wondering where and when you’ll be able to move out are all too common (especially when your home has been on the market for a while). However, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Today we are going to discuss some common mistakes that homeowners make when selling their home. Some are obvious and some are not, but if you’re doing any of the things we mention below – you should probably stop.

Let’s get started.

Don’t Be Greedy

It can be tempting to set a high price for your home when you first put it on the market to see if you get lucky. Despite professional advice, many people find it an irresistible temptation, and quite honestly we get it. Why not try your luck?

While once in a blue moon this tactic might work, in reality, it’s almost never a good idea. Your home is only worth what the market is willing to pay for it, just because you put a high asking price doesn’t mean it’s automatically worth more. Buyers are on the lookout for a good deal, and by having an inflated asking price – you’re making your home a bad deal.

“It can be tempting to ask for more than your home is worth, but in the vast majority of cases it’s, unfortunately, a bad idea.” - Leslie Hendricks, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services - Drysdale Properties

Asking for too much money does nothing more than waste time and put off potential buyers 99% of the time. If you’re currently asking for more than your home is worth, drop it down to a sensible price.

Don’t Forget To Promote

Long gone are the days where you could simply stick a for sale sign in your front yard and expect a sale. These days you need to plan, prepare, and properly execute a marketing strategy when selling your home. While traditional events like open house viewings are still very important, what you really need to be doing is getting online.

Get as many high-resolution pictures of your home as possible taken and then get to work. List your home on as many different places as you can to get maximum exposure. It’s not rocket science, just get as many eyeballs on your listing as possible and you're going to increase your chances of a quick sale.

Don’t Go Solo

While it can be tempting to try and sell your home on your own, it’s generally a bad idea. We know how annoying it is to pay real estate agents exorbitant fees, no one likes it. Yet despite this, people do pay them, each and every day. The reason for this is very simple…

They are worth the money.

Unless you have extensive experience selling homes or own property in a super high demand area (which you probably don’t because you’re reading this article) then you need to get a professional to help you sell.

Not only do they know the local market like the back of their hand, they also provide much-needed legal advice on how to limit your liability as a seller. There are a whole host of legal regulations you need to be aware of, if you go solo and fall foul of them – you’re going to be paying for it in cold hard cash.

Additionally, while selling your home on your own can seem like a tempting way to save money, in many cases it can actually be a false economy.

“Many people who are looking to buy property in Reno will immediately drop the value of their offer when they find out the seller has not hired a real estate agent.” - Jen McDonald, Director of Business Development, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services - Drysdale Properties

When buyers find out the seller will be keeping most of the profits because they don’t have to pay a real estate agent, they often decide to lowball their offers. This happens much more frequently than you would think – these days, buyers are smart.

What this ultimately leads to is a minimal (or nonexistent) saving for the seller alongside a whole bunch of extra paperwork and hassle as they are running the sale solo.

Conclusion

So there you have it, 3 mistakes you should do your best to avoid when selling your home. If you price your property properly, promote it with passion, and hire a professional – you’ll be moving out in no time at all.