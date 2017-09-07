One of the best things about travel is that you can control how much you spend to some degree. However, some travelers overlook money-saving strategies when planning. As a result, they spend more than necessary or miss out on savings that could keep more money in their pocket. Here are four mistakes travelers make and how to avoid them in the future.

1. Failing to look at the calendar

I’ll confess, until I started going away more frequently, I never realized how much you could save if you tinkered with the time of year you traveled or even the day of the week. If you’re looking to get a steep discount, it’s important to research the best time to visit.

“While some trips may seem like they are set in stone because they revolve around a meeting or conference, you may want to consider arriving earlier. Just a day or two difference can save you hundreds because it involves a low-peak travel day,” says John Rampton, Founder, and CEO of Calendar.

John went on to explain that flexibility is key to optimizing savings for your trip.

“Keeping a digital calendar that updates continually can help you figure out if it's possible to leave earlier and take advantage of the significant savings. Find room in your schedule for taking in the sights, cycling or other fun-filled adventures while still meeting all of your obligations. Plus, the extra day there before or after gives you an opportunity to see something new,” he added.

2. Avoid doing all the research yourself

Planning a trip can be a major time suck. Going at it alone can limit your money-saving potential too. Reaching out to friends and family that have recently traveled where you’re going is a great way to get details for an upcoming trip. You can shortcut your money-saving efforts and get the trip planned faster than if you did it yourself.

Shanah Bell of AdaptiveNourishment.com believes that people under utilize their contacts when planning a trip. She explains how she gets tips on budget-friendly flights, accommodations and food recommendations from your closest contacts.

As a Holistic Health Advisor with a gluten-free diet, it helps to ask others about available food options. It’s a relief to know that you can eat well and enjoy yourself while away. No one wants to feel sick if they can avoid it. It saves you time and can help you get your money’s worth while away.

You can also call the hotel and inquire about food options or just ask if there is a grocery store close by to stock up on what you need. If you know what grocery stores you’ll visit when there, stock up on discounted gift cards before you leave. Bell adds “Don't forget to ask anyone and everyone you know if they have any experience related to where you are going so that you can create the best memories for the best budget."

3. Not saving for the trip at all

It’s easy to plunk down the cost of a flight or other travel expenses on your credit card. If you don’t have the money to pay it back in full, the trip can end up costing you more in the interest you’ll pay. Think about ways to save up for an upcoming trip to avoid this. Whether you tuck away $20 here and there or automate a set amount from your bank account into a travel fund, you can save up a chunk of money for your trip.

Blogger Lauren Bowling of FinancialBestLife.com shares that she likes to employ the use of savings apps. One of her favorites is called Qapital. She says, “It helps me ‘save the change’ from my debit card purchases into a separate account. I can also just send money to this account anytime I want to contribute extra for travel.”

It’s what she calls “sneaky savings,” and she goes on to say that you'd be surprised how much small amounts add up over time. When the time comes for Lauren to book, she uses the cash from this fund instead of using a credit card. This way, you can actually relax on the trip and not worry about a whopping credit card bill in the mail.

The Bottom Line