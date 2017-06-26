You know deep down that you were made for more. You spend countless sleepless nights thinking about what life would be like if you could just make it happen, but that little voice inside you tells you, you’re not enough.'

What’s it going to take to turn that dream business into your reality?

How can you possibly experience massive success doing exactly what you love?

I was in this exact same place myself, only a year ago. I had absolutely no idea how I was going to turn my passions into a business and if it was even possible. I wasted a lot of time telling myself that what I wanted was "too big," and "unrealistic," until one day, I made the decision to put things into perspective and then, I woke the fuck up.

There are 3 pillars to turning your dream business into a massive success.

The first thing you need to do, is to look inside.

#1 You need to rise, girl

Let go of your doubt and rise up; let go of your fears and rise up. Abandon your stories and rise up. Let go of your need to be perfect and rise up. Surrender your desire to know HOW and rise up. Forgive those who have hurt you and rise up. Find strength to accept those who don’t get you and rise up, find those who love you and rise up. Choose to wake up in the morning and rise up! You are powerful beyond measure, rise up. Commit to your rising, and rise up! The world needs your LIGHT, just rise up.

#2 You need to thrive, girl

The foundation of your success will come from the way you nurture your mind, body and soul. When you thrive, you bloom, when you thrive you are strong, when you thrive you can persevere and nobody can stop you. Any time you are chasing a dream or pursuing that vision, you need to thrive-on. Surround yourself with good people who inspire you, motivate you, challenge you support you without question and let go of the ones who don;t get it. Feed yourself with the energy you need and the protein that feeds and thrive-on. Take care of yourself and carve out time to repair the driving force we know that is you. Connect with community, collaborate don’t compete, find sisters with big vision and find mentors who believe. Thrive to survive this entrepreneurial ride and drive yourself right into your dream.

#3 Take action + conquer

Make the decision today that you will do whatever it takes to move yourself from where you are to where you want to be. Take that course, learn that tool, practice that skill, overcome that fear. Organize your thoughts, say yes to opportunity, push yourself up and out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself to break through… Conquer your field, become an expert in your industry, provide value and gratitude every chance that you get. Choose to be unstoppable and becomes relentless in your pursuit. Stay focused and in your lane, don’t play the comparison game and when you conquer your goals, don’t forget to celebrate your wins!

These 3 pillars depend heavily on one another and do not do well without the other. Any time you are experiencing a sense of defeat, overwhelm, anxiety, chaos or frustration when it comes to creating massive success, be sure to check-in and determine which of the 3 you need to do more of. It's so easy to overlook one of these pillars and to continue our day-to-day, forgetting what it means to let go, move forward and keep pushing.

Are you ready to rise, thrive and conquer your dreams to achieve the success that you deserve?

RECOMMENDED ACTION STEPS

#1 Choose an area of your business that you are feeling overwhelmed or stuck with

Check-in to find out exactly what the voices in your mind are sounding like and get clear on how they're holding you back.

"This is hard.."

or

"I can 't seem to figure it out.."

or

"I don't think I'll ever make it.."

or

"I'm not worthy of success.."

or

“I’m feeling rejected or discouraged..”

Then, get clear on how these excuses + stories are holding you back. Once you've come to terms with how these thoughts + feelings are holding you back... choose to rise up and let go of that negative energy and...

#2 Decide how you will thrive.

You can choose to thrive, instead, with positive affirmations, more rest, less worry and good company, around people who get-it. Make it a goal to support your decision to RISE UP and get clear on what you need to do to move from where you are to where you want to be. Slow down. Breathe. Meditate. Connect with your local girl gang. Attend a yoga class. Drink more water. Get more sleep. Thrive.

#3 Commit to conquering whatever you are faced with along the way.

When you are faced with a challenge and you know that you need to be bold, courageous, have confidence or to persistent or step up - if you know you need to figure something out - like social media, building a website, calling clients, networking - simply commit to conquering whatever comes your way. Commit to stepping into your power and let go of your fear of failure, being judged, feeling defeated or overwhelmed.

Written By: Genicca Whitney, Founder of the Rise, Thrive & Conquer Collective™