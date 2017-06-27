3 Powerful keys to knowing that you are on the right path

Knowing that the path you are walking is the RIGHT path is a question many people have asked. What is it that I am meant to be doing in this lifetime? Where am I going? Why am I here? It’s a very human thing to desire surety, to know for certain that we are heading in the right direction. We think that we should know where we are going. We set goals, take action, create strategies and do stuff. Only to find ourselves frustrated and angry that things are not going to plan. Seemingly odd things keep happening and without due notice all your best-laid plans go to rat shit. I have learned over the years that plans are good as long as you allow your heart to change them. After all, a plan is merely a suggestion isn’t it?

Last night I went out, so this morning I headed out of the house a bit later than normal. It had been a great night, good friends and fantastic music. Getting to bed late left me feeling somewhat ragged. It was morning and the best time for the doggies to have a walk and they needed one. Yesterday I’d mapped out a route for us. When I woke up hot, clammy and a with a non-alcoholic hangover, I mentally decided that our walk would be an easy one. No going up any steep bits for me.

Ambling along with the doggies sniffing last nights playful fox trails and eating wild boar droppings, I found myself struggling up the mountain. Hang on, what’s this? Not in the plan yet here I was puffing and panting, my lungs screaming. Clearly Spirit had other plans for me. I’d set some powerful new moon intentions, one of which was around my body and health. It looks like I was most certainly on the right life path at this moment whether I liked it or not.

There have been many times over the last few years when things have not gone as I would have liked. Often catching myself screaming which fricking life path am I meant to be travelling? One moment you let me make plans for this and then something happens. Help me know.

The truth is knowing would take the some of fun out of things. Possibly you don’t agree with that, but I have had to learn a lot about letting go and trusting and still there is more to learn. I am getting better at being less impatient and listening. No, seriously I am.

When you are feeling stuck, naffed off at life, wondering what next or even feeling a little smug because you know you are on the right path then these powerful lessons that I have learned could support your expansion and growth.

Don’t look for the key it will find you

It’s another day and I’m sitting with a friend whining about the pain in my body. What is Spirit trying to tell me? What am I not hearing? She smiled and as I drew breath I heard the answer. Don’t look for the key it will find you. Pausing I realised that I had been pushing way too hard for an answer, for a solution.

A few days later after enrolling in a program run by a well-known Christian author. I decided to ‘give it a go’. It is excellent and one of the best programs that I have invested in for a long time. Committing to put aside study time I went back to basics, followed the modules, answered questions and reflected in my journal. Any of you that journal will know just how powerful it is. Often what you are seeking is sitting on the end of your pen.

Also, updating an old book and revisiting the processes and purpose has also caused me to stop and ponder. When I thought the pain that I am in and life, in general, I could see that there were things that were unconsciously holding me back.

Being stopped and by allowing keys to keep finding me things feel easier. Naturally, I still have to take action. Just one step at a time outside of my comfort zone. Stop searching, I know it’s hard, but what I believe is that all is in divine order and we already hold the master key.

Until you listen things on your life path will go wrong

Know this; your (seemingly) rubbish life is your gift. There have been many turning points and crossroads in my life. I’ve lost count of the forks in the road and the detours along so many seemingly strange paths. I ask you, who hasn’t encountered an unexpected twist or turn they weren’t anticipating? Every day the grand master plan, the route through life continues exactly as it should. Yet we face it with fear, disappointment, and anger. We get on the magic bus of life and sit helplessly as it appears to drives us, we think, in the wrong direction.

Look backwards, not so that we can dwell in or on our rubbish, but to gain wisdom or hindsight that provides flashes of insight for where we now find ourselves. Combined with our magical formula of foresight, intuition, divine inner knowing we have an indispensable system for moving forwards. It is all there.

The key to divine inner wisdom is to stop, listen and learn, from the past, present and future because they are all, in reality, our now. The choices we make today affect our tomorrows. The choices of yesterday do the same. Everything collides beautifully to create the book of our lives. A rich flow of endless words to guide us. Not jumbled and messy, but deep inside our souls. And all we have to do is listen.

There isn’t a wrong path

Life is rarely one long period of amazing peace, love, and harmony; it is made up of lessons. Each lesson teaching us something incredible about ourselves and if we don’t learn the lesson the first time, it somehow creeps up and bites us on the bottom. On occasion those dratted lessons keep spinning around until something jolts us awake. Then you will find that after a period of let’s call it grieving, you find that gorgeous peace once again descends, and you have a slow and enchanted period. Life goes in revolutions (the fast stuff) and evolutions (the slow stuff). Neither exists without the other, and both exist because of each other.

Reflect for a moment on every revolution in your life. Times of abrupt change, followed by times of consideration. Eruptions, solitude, eruptions, quietude and so your world revolves and evolves.

What I have also come to realise is that it is in the act of becoming a witness that one can gain the most value. This where I can gain understanding, see repeated patterns, reasons for particular behaviours, what my scripts are and so much more. The past is a wonderful synchronistic set of events that lead you to your now. Your past is your encyclopaedia. What a rare and precious gift, your book of life is, that guides you artfully along your path.

Writing has always been my saviour

“And by the way, everything in life is writable about if you have the outgoing guts to do it, and the imagination to improvise. The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.” Sylvia Plath

Expansion and transformation are a part of a divine process that keeps you awake, aware and alive. Writing gently moves you into expansion, it is a slow, iterative and an evolving process. It cannot be forced and nor does it just happen. It takes work, but it does work.

There comes a time in some people’s lives when the life they are living no longer makes any sense; they feel stuck and fearful of facing their demons. Unknown and unseen monsters tear away at our souls. Unwittingly shaping our lives, putting on a brave face for our public and all the while we live in constant terror that one day someone will unearth our inner secrets and show us for the frauds we are. We are not frauds, just fearful.

When that time comes, why do we search blindly? Why do we look for answers about who we are in the strangest places? When in reality the search needs to move inwards, where all of the answers reside.

In taking that first courageous step of examining who we are and the things we have done or had done to us, we run the risk of becoming part of the wreckage. When we teeter over the precipice and smash into the bottom of the canyon, there is only one way out, and that is to find our inner courage and to take control. Give yourself the gift of writing yourself a new adventure, where you are the heroine (or hero) and can control the outcomes.

Through writing, reflection, and creativity, many things can be pulled into perspective.

If you are wondering what next? Put pen to paper and see what emerges, reflect, and learn a new way of writing the next part of your personal story. Writing is deeply cathartic, and when your soul is laid bare, you can either lie down and let it all wash over you, or you can fight back.

Writing won’t solve your issues, but it will help to shine a light into the corners of your soul and in the process allow painful memories to be uncovered, written about, and for healing to take place.

My premise is that we are all perfectly imperfect (to steal a title from Lee Woodruff) and that we are the best judges of how to heal ourselves, although we may not know it in our darker moments.

This is not about fixing you, making you well or sorting your shit out. No matter where you find yourself, this is about you learning more about you and taking action in whatever way is relevant to you. From expansion comes transformation, spiritual growth and evolution. We all make personal choices about what we do next.

Writing has been my saviour and certainly eased me along my path.

Start by journaling, or you can look at what you have learned and turn that into a book. Writing a book will enable you to clarify your purpose and your processes, and you will have so much fun writing it (and a few frustrations too).

Are you ready to let the key find you?

Are you ready to write your life changing book? I’d love to connect with you and walk by your side guiding in this process. Please give me a call and let’s chat your life path book.