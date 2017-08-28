3 Practices That Unite a Globally Distributed Team

What aspects of managing a global team are the most challenging? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Oudi Antebi, CEO & Cofounder at Redkix, on Quora:

The most challenging aspect I’ve encountered with managing a global team is the time zone differences. We have only a few hours of each working day that overlap between our two teams, so we have to be at our most productive during those times.

Diversity in culture, geography, and approach is what gives us our edge and is essential when building products for a global audiences who tackle work in different and nuanced ways. That’s why it’s crucial we get the entire team together to foster an environment where we all learn from one another, respect cultures, and build connections that lead to the highest quality collaboration and best product for our customers.

A few things I’ve found that bring teams together:

Implementing the right tools that help overcome the physical distance, from content sharing, messaging, video tools, etc.

Hop on a plane/car/train/boat and meet people face to face when possible. No tool in the world can replace that.

Adjust your schedule to accommodate other time zones. We work with Israel so I wake up early to have as many hours with the Israeli team who stays late to maximize our “time together.”