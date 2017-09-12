3 Qualities of a Great Candidate

There are unique aspects to local government, and how it is able to support the local community. Elected officials at this level have the opportunity to truly understand the local issues and become a part of the solution process; however, not all members of local government grasp this opportunity to connect with their community. While there is plenty of controversy on the national level, we can take heart in knowing that we can have a positive impact on our own small town.

These opportunities are what drew Marcello Medini to seek the position of Warwick Township Supervisor in the small town of Lititz, PA (yes… the small town with the red balloons from IT). He feels that he has a chance to make lasting, positive impacts on his local community and the wonderful people who live there. And whether candidates are running for local or national elections, there are three main qualities that great elected officials need to possess...

Approachable

Politicians should not be the only ones involved in the political process, and Marcello is excited to be a part of a growing campaign effort that encourages community participation. He kicked off his campaign with a petition signing event that was also a pizza party open to the public. This allowed him to receive well over the number of signatures needed on his petition, and Marcello had the opportunity to answer questions from members of the community. Marcello had already secured the endorsement of his party, but it felt that it was necessary to create an environment of approachability in his campaign.

Marcello Medini’s Goal: To continue to get people more involved in local government on a regular basis.

Transparent

Throughout every campaigning process, it is important to go out and meet the diverse group of taxpayers that will be voting for you in the election. “Some people have recognized me from my work on the planning commission, local volunteer efforts, or my church; while others know nothing about me. Either way, it is important for me to be transparent in who I am, what my skill-sets are, and how that all applies to the role of Township Supervisor,” states Marcello. Part of this need for transparency applies to the position itself… How can voters elect a qualified candidate if they do not fully understand the position at stake? Voters deserve transparency and opportunities to better understand these roles and responsibilities.

Marcello Medini’s Goal: To make local government less of a mystery and more tangible to the local community members.

Qualified

Campaigns and elections should be run similar to any other job interview. Relevant experience and qualifications are an important part of any role, and government is no exception. We should have people in place who represent and understand the various needs of the community. When employers interview individuals for open positions, they simply consider two main things:

Can they do the job? Will they do the job?

Electing officials who have the capability and willingness to go above and beyond for the community as a whole can have a lasting impact on our future.

Marcello Medini’s Goal: To use my prior experience, knowledge, and skills to help improve our local community as a whole.

My fellow voters, we have the opportunity to make a difference in our local communities by simply educating ourselves and going out and voting in our local elections. It is an opportunity to have a positive impact on our own towns and our friends, families, and neighbors that share it with us. This year’s Election Day is November 7th, 2017 - mark your calendars.