3 Reasons Microinfluencers Might Make Better Advertising Partners Than Big-Name Celebrities

By Adam Steele

Microinfluencers have become a big deal in social media marketing in the last couple of months. Their rise has also come with arguments over which offers you more: big celebrity social media influencers who can offer access to millions, or a hobbyist who has a steady following of fewer than 50,000. After a lot of research and working with influencers as advertising partners, I know which side of the fence I’m on. Just by the numbers, I get a lot more responses for the cost when I work with microinfluencers.

I’ve thought a lot about what might be making the difference, and I’ve narrowed the performance discrepancy down to three key factors. Below are three reasons you should consider going small.

They Are Believable

Let’s face it: Even the biggest fans know that when a celebrity endorses a product (or even just use it on camera), it’s likely the result of a sponsorship. I don’t mean to sound cynical, but most millennials are too when it comes to online advertising. Authenticity is everything and small influencers have all the advantages.

Small influencers are more trustworthy for several reasons. First, many of them started out as hobbyists who weren’t looking for attention until they earned it with their enthusiasm. Because of this, they also understand the language their audience speaks, and which issues are most important to them when building content. If you approach them with a product placement request, for example, they’ll tell you whether that placement is going to go over well with their audience.

As hobbyists, they are typically seen as having a bigger reputation stake when it comes to recommending products and services. Consumers place a lot of trust in a good reputation for recommending products, but this is also one of the reasons that microinfluencers can be more difficult to partner with.

They Are Targetable

Most major influencers have done a lot of work to make their social media presence accessible to a wide audience. This is great, but it means that it can be difficult to guess how relevant your product would be to the audience. Big influencers eventually reach the point where they have to build content for multiple segments of their audience. You’re always paying for the full audience when you want to advertise with someone, so it makes sense to have that audience already pared down to the most interested people.

Once audience members notice that a lot of content isn’t for them specifically, they’re going to tune out posts from that influencer. You have more hurdles to overcome when this starts to happen. However, it’s rarely a problem when you’re working with microinfluencers. As an advertiser, search for the microinfluencer who focuses on doing something well for an audience of enthusiasts. Instead of trying to appeal to part of a fan base, build relationships with smaller influencers who offer an audience made up only of people who are into the sort of products and services you sell.

To find these people, you have to pay a lot of attention to the content that is coming out around your product. Every day, if you sell bikes, for example, watch YouTube videos, trending tweets and other channels for killer bike content. Once you find a popular video by an enthusiast, check their history to see if they have more. If they do have more videos and a reliable number of views for each one, you know you’ve found a decent influencer. These audiences can offer the best ROI out of any market. Enthusiasts are often also willing to spend more, more often, on impulse buys.

Their Brands Are Scalable

For the same cost of working with one massive influencer, you could build relationships with a dozen smaller ones, which makes for some interesting strategies! For example, you could learn a lot by split-testing products with different microinfluencers at the same time to find out what type of advertising each fan base prefers most. If you’re working with product placements, you might find that some audiences show more preference for certain colored accessories.

Using small influencers also gives you the budget room to test out influencers who are on different platforms. For example, a primarily YouTube influencer might be a better than a primarily Instagram influencer, but it would be hard to know that without experimenting with both.

The most important part of working with microinfluencers is doing so before they strike it big. Start building as many relationships as you can with the smaller-scale enthusiasts in your product space. You may find that those relationships offer amazing opportunities in the future.

