3 Reasons To Kiss For At Least An Hour A Day

This article was originally published on MG International on August 5, 2017

How often do you get a good make out session in? If less than once a day, you may want to do it more. And if it’s been a while, you’ve got some catching up to do because you don’t want to miss out on all the great benefits of kissing.

Yes, kissing can offer a lot of things from romance to eroticism…

But, there are other scientifically-proven health perks that may make you want to start stealing kisses whenever possible :).

Take a look at the following reasons to kiss at least 1 hour today (and maybe everyday):

It’s a Calorie Burner.

Did you know that a make out session could burn up to 6.4 calories per minute? That’s right. A long, passionate kiss can actually burn calories by helping speed up your metabolism. It’s no jog or run (you’ll have to take things further for that), but it definitely does it part in getting your heart rate up.

Kissing is a great workout for your face too. Sure, we want toned abs, arms and thighs, but let’s not forget the face. Kissing helps keep cheeks tight and stimulates the production of collagen.

It Boosts Your Immune System.

Thinking of adding a little tongue to that kiss? Go right ahead. With hundreds of different types of bacteria inside the mouth, the exchange of saliva between you and your partner helps boost the immune system.

Happily pass your unique bugs along to one another knowing that you’re helping to strengthen each other’s body’s defense.

It’s Great For Brain Health.

Some serious things are happening to the brain when kissing. You know that sensational, tingling feeling? Well when lips are touching, 5 of the 12 cranial nerves are stimulated along with the release of endorphins giving you a happy buzz. In fact, research shows that while kissing your brain is busy shutting down negative emotions while firing up the feel good ones.