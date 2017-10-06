3 Reasons Why It's a Good Idea to Live With Someone Before You Marry Them

Do you think teenagers, 18 and older, should live together before marriage in modern society?originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Franklin Veaux, co-author of More Than Two: A Practical Guide to Ethical Polyamory, on Quora:

It has been my experience that, with only a few exceptions, most marriages end because of one of three broad classes of problems: roommate problems, picker problems, and skill shortcomings.

There are some problems that fall outside these three sets, for sure. But between them, they account for the majority of relationship troubles.

Roommate problems. These are any problems stemming from inability to or experience with sharing space with another human being who isn't an immediate family member. They include not being able to respect other people’s space or other people’s stuff, not pulling your weight in maintaining the living spaces, not cleaning up after yourself, and not showing empathy and compassion for other people’s needs (like not hosting parties or not playing loud music when your roommate needs to sleep, for example).

It's surprising how many so-called “relationship problems” are actually just roommate problems in disguise. If you and your spouse argue that one of you never does anything around the house, that's not a relationship problem, it's a roommate problem.

Picker problems. These are flaws in partner selection. Usually, this means choosing incompatible partners. I would say more than half of all relationship questions can be boiled down to “I chose an incompatible partner. How can I change them into a compatible partner?”

Picker problems manifest as different relationship goals, differences in relationship style, sexual incompatibility, religious or philosophical incompatibility, differences in expectation, and/or differences in worldview. Of the relationship problems that are not really roommate problems in disguise, an astonishing number can be resolved before they even occur simply by careful partner selection.

Skill shortcomings. These are problems related to poor communication skills, poor problem-solving skills, inability to accept responsibility for your own emotions, poor expectation management skills (an expectation on your part does not necessarily mean an obligation on someone else’s part), poor anger management, poor impulse control, and the like.

Skills are learned. Nobody is born with good communication or expectation management skills. We are all born selfish, egocentric little monsters; distressingly many folks remain that way.

When you live with other people, whether those other people are romantic partners or college roommates or people you find on Craigslist, you have the opportunity to learn how to be a decent roommate. You have the opportunity to learn relationship and communication skills. To a lesser extent, you have a chance to see why compatibility matters.

Yes, I absolutely believe that living with another person is vital to giving you a good opportunity to learn the things you need to know if you want a healthy, successful marriage.

It doesn't necessarily mean living with a boyfriend or girlfriend, and it also, naturally, doesn't guarantee that you'll learn those skills.

But it does help.

Living with a romantic partner before marriage also gives you the opportunity to see whether or not you and your partner are compatible on a practical, day to day level.

So yes, I think living together before marriage is a very good idea.