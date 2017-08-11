3 reasons why real estate developers need a social media strategy

We’ve talked previously about a good social media strategy for the property management industry, and how it directly helps to generate revenue. The same outline is also useful for other sectors of the real estate industry, such as real estate development. How can developers benefit?

1. Developers can showcase properties through 360 video .

What better way is there to keep your audience up-to-date on your developments than through video? Creating a YouTube channel, then posting video content updating your audience on your development’s progress, your team, and other relevant information is a great way to engage your target market. Video is particularly useful, especially with live video options, such as Facebook Live or Periscope, when your audience is reluctant to visit the development in person.

2. Developers can engage potential investors .

A huge advantage of social media is the ability to engage a potential market. Got possible investors? Perhaps they are on the fence, and have not yet made any kind of commitment to move forward? Content enabled by social media is the perfect way to keep this type of audience up to date on your development’s progress.

3. Developers can garner community support .

It is a well-known fact that real estate developers are sometimes at odds with community activists, that the agendas of the two often conflict. In order to get the support of the community in which the development will be built, use social media to keep the community up-to-date on how the new development will enhance the community. Doing so will make it easier for you to move forward with your plans, with less conflict.

Hopefully, these are a few of many reasons to launch effective social media strategy for real estate developers. Overall, social media will help you move forward faster, and with fewer issues. And always, when you outsource your social media needs, make sure your vendor spends considerable time on YOUR specifics, and what works best for YOUR property!