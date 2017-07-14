3 Reasons Why Your Content Isn’t Effective

Whether you’re writing a blog post, website copy, a video script, or a magazine article, you want your communications to be effective. Maybe your goal is to get people to sign up for an event, a free trial of your service, or just to learn more about your program or organization. Whatever it is, you’ll be wasting a lot of time and energy if you fail at the following three things:

1. You don’t know your audience

Your communications needs to resonate with your audience. In order for that to happen, here are some key questions you need to answer:

What is my audience looking to accomplish?

What information do they need?

What do they already know?

What do they not know?

What are their pain points (things that bother them/ make them tick)?

What appeals to them?

What information can and can’t they easily find elsewhere?

Once you have the answers to these questions, you can ensure your content is relevant and valuable to those you’re communicating with. Not sure if you know your audience well enough? Neil Patel from QuickSprout explains how to discover whether your audience is bored with your content.

2. You’re not clear and concise

You need to recognize that a) your audience is likely busy and pressed for time and b) if they can’t figure out what you’re trying to tell them in the first few minutes of reading your content you’ve probably lost them (they won’t finish reading). What this means for you is that you need to be clear, concise, and to-the-point. Make your communications easy for your audience to read. Avoid fluff, jargon, and flowery language. Also recognize that formatting is important and can make a big difference in enhancing readability. Here are some tips:

Keep your paragraphs short, especially when writing web copy. Two to three sentences each is ideal

Break up the content by using headings

Use bullet points and/ or numbered lists when possible

Include an image when appropriate to add intrigue and illustrate your points

And check out David Ogilvy’s 10 tips for clear, concise writing.

3. You have a missing or unclear call-to-action

In the beginning of this article I alluded to your communications goals. Are you hoping people will read your blog post and donate to a cause? If so, how can they donate? Hoping your video will encourage prospective customers to sign up for a free trial? How can they sign up?

If you don’t let your audience know, it’s not likely that many will take it upon themselves to do their own research and find out. Be clear on what you’d like them to do and how they can easily do it.