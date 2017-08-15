3 Red Flags Your Marriage is in Trouble

All marriages have their ups and downs! If you’re starting to feel like the spark is beginning to fade and your partner is moving away from you – the time to act is NOW!

Your relationship is not doomed – yet. However, it will require some quick action.

Following are 3 red flags that your partner is starting to lose that loving feeling - and what you can do to restore those flames of passion.

1. You’re feeling more like roommates than lovers.

Your partner wants to hangout more with other couples or with friends than they want to hang out with you alone.

Friday nights are girl nights.

Saturday nights are spent hanging out with other couples.

Sundays you spend time doing your own thing – separately.

Solution: Make a conscious effort to schedule time alone with each other and put it on your calendar – set in stone –every single week!

Prioritize this scheduled alone time. Do not allow anything else to bump it off your calendar.

Nothing is more important than re-establishing your connection with each other. And that takes time spent alone, one-on-one!

2. You’re having little or no sex.

You are rarely intimate and your partner displays few, if any outward feelings of desiring physical intimacy with you.

No hand holding, no hugging, no kissing, etc.

Let me be perfectly clear!

You are not in an intimate relationship – of any kind – if you are not being intimate with each other.

It is really that simple.

Solution: If your love life needs some resuscitating, start slowly by increasing your physical connection: i.e., by holding hands, hug and kiss each other.

Take responsibility for your sex life by adding some fun to the mix. Use toys, seductive clothing etc., to get the juices flowing.

Let your partner know you still find them extremely sexy and attractive. Let them know you want more, much more of them!

3. Poor Communication

Your partner rarely speaks with you face-to-face anymore.

Most of your communication is through text messaging – even if you are sitting ten feet away from each other in the same room.

Texting each other is not the same as talking with each other.

This lack of real verbal communication suggests there is a pretty strong chance your partner is emotionally disconnecting and distancing himself from you.

Solution: Effective communication is at the heart of every happy marriage/relationship. Tell your partner you miss your one-on-one conversations with each other.

Initiate topics of conversations about subjects you and your partner enjoy. Talk about sports, music, art, and food – anything that acts as a connector between the two of you!

If you feel your partner is displaying any of the above behaviors, do not hesitate to act. Follow the above relationship advice before it’s too late!

