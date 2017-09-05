3 Simple Tricks To Secure A Great Real Estate Deal

The concept of real estate investing is relatively simple to comprehend. Those familiar with the industry will tell you a successful deal centers around finding the right property at the right price. That way, you have enough room in the budget to address the issues at hand and still make a profit on the back end when it comes time to sell. In fact, you could argue that most profitable deals are contingent on acquiring a property at the right price. That said, it’s in your best interest to find the best deals you can. If you are able to purchase a property at a low enough price, it stands to reason you will give yourself more room to make a profit.

If you want to find yourself with a great deal on your hands, there are a number of things you can do, but none may be more important than what I am about to tell you. With the help of the following tricks, you may be able to find the perfect deal for a great price:

1. Keep An Eye On The Listing Date

It’s a sad truth, but a reality nonetheless: some houses are bound to fall subject to the perils of the industry. Namely, it’s quite common for homes to sit stagnant on the market for one reason or another. Whether it was priced too high or in need of more repairs than anyone was willing to commit to, there are countless reasons you may run into a house that hasn’t had any “takers.”

It’s worth noting, however, that those homes sitting on the market represent one of the best opportunities for investors to take advantage of. It stands to reason, that with each passing day, the seller’s motivation increases exponentially, effectively increasing your odds of landing a better deal. You see, no seller intends to sit ideally by while their home scares away buyers day after day. Instead of risking going another day without a sell, most homeowners are going to make adjustments accordingly. More often than not, that translates into a price cut, as to account for their previous “shortcomings.” What better way to regain the attention of buyers than to drop the asking price?

If you can look past the vary reason everyone else has passed over on the house, which shouldn’t be hard to do as an investor, you could find yourself with a great opportunity.

If you come across a home that hasn’t sold in quite some time, don’t look the other direction. While there may be glaring reasons why the home hasn’t sold, they may work in your favor. If for nothing else, they may permit you to negotiate a much lower price point. What’s more, the seller will be much more motivated; it’s a perfect storm.

2. Cater To The Seller’s Motivation

Negotiating a real estate deal is a complex process. Many numbers, the likes of which you may have never even heard, will be thrown around without a second thought. On top of that, you need to work out a deal in which each party wants to come out on top. The logistics of a typical negotiation can be staggering to say the least, but I digress. Every number thrown out is meaningless if you are missing one key component: the seller’s motivation. After all, how can you really provide the seller with what they want if you are otherwise oblivious to their real needs. And therein lies the trick to landing a great deal: determining the seller’s motivation.

While it’s safe to assume the price will be the focal point of every negotiation, I am confident in saying every seller wants something else. Whether it’s a fast closing window or a haggle-free experience, there is typically more motivation to complete a deal than the price alone.

Those investors that are able to identify what it is the seller really wants will be able to sweeten the pot for homeowners without actually increasing the price. In fact, if you can pinpoint a need of theirs and deliver on it, you may even be able to lower the price. If, for instance, the seller needs to move yesterday, you might consider expediting the closing date. Instead of taking weeks to close, offer the a window that works for their particular situation. As a result, you will find most sellers are inclined to reciprocate their appreciation for your courtesy. What’s more, there is no reason that appreciation can’t take the form of a price drop.

I recommend developing a rapport with the seller from the moment you meet them — really make an attempt to get to know them. For only once you get to know the seller can you get down to what it is they want out of an impending deal. And once you identify their motivation, it’s entirely possible to use it as leverage moving forward.

3. Look For A Diamond In The Rough

As a real estate investor, it’s in your best interest to acquire properties at a low price. That way, you have more room to work out a profit on the back end of a deal — no surprise there. It’s worth noting, however, that most of the lowest priced properties are at their current price point for a reason. They are either in need of extensive repair or scare buyers away for any number of other reasons. If for nothing else, nobody wants to buy a home that requires too much work. That is, if you are not an investor. In fact, I could argue that the ugliest houses are an investor’s best friend.

While there is money to be made flipping homes in high-end neighborhoods, you can find some very impressive spreads in lower-priced communities. It’s up to you, however, to identify the potential each property holds. With a little hard work and some due diligence you could find that the ugliest properties are your best deals. For starters, most people look right past them, so there is less competition. Perhaps even more importantly, they are the right price.

With a little foresight, it’s entirely possible to turn the most run-down property into someone’s dream home.