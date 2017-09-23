3 Speakers I'm Excited to See at VidSummit 2017

I’ll be attending the 4th annual VidSummit from October 10 to October 13 in sunny Los Angeles, CA. There sure are a lot of speakers I’m excited to hear and learn from presenting at this event. There are also some which I’ve never heard from before.

When I attend conferences I always like to plan out exactly who it is I want to see. If you are also attending VidSummit, this list will introduce you to some new figures that you may not have considered seeing before.

The Top 3 Speakers I’m Excited to See:

1. Gary Vaynerchuck Founder of VaynerMedia

I’ve been watching Gary Vaynerchuck’s YouTube channel for several years now, and the quality of his content has consistently increased. He’s become a master at logging his day to day life, creating value through his content, and editing his videos to hold the viewers interest.

On top of exceptionally well made videos, his material is cutting and pierces straight into you. He started making videos years ago, and began with a channel called Wine Library. He made a video about wine on this channel everyday for 2 years before it gained traction. He then grew his wine business to several millions in annual revenue, and launched VaynerMedia to help other brands do the same.

2. Dan Lok The King of High Ticket Sales

Dan Lok, is another fascinating entrepreneur and business coach. His mission is to help people find ways to generate wealth which is a separate skill and activity from making money. I love his concept of the wealth triangle which is composed of three areas.

The first area is your high income skill - any skill can become high income if you develop excellence at executing on it. The second area you want in the wealth triangle is the scaleable business - building a business that you can grow without much extra investment in overhead. The third area you want to focus on is high return investment to build your net worth. Focusing on these three areas will lead to wealth generation and financial freedom.

A high income skill is defined as making $10k a month, you want to trade hours for dollars. Most entrepreneurs don’t have a high income skill. Less than 6% of the population makes over $100,000 a year. Once someone makes $10K a month they have entered into the top income earners in society. Less than 1% of the population makes over $325,000 a month.

When you have all the qualities of a top income earner before transitioning into a scaleable business, you have everything you need to move into entrepreneurship. Having the $10K a month gives you the base of skill and capital to grow.

3. Jeremy Vest Founder & CEO of VidPow

Jeremy Vest has created over 1 billion views for customers through his video marketing agency VidPow. He recently launched TubeTalks a live show where he interviews the best YouTube video marketers on the planet. I like his video series “Deconstructing the Success Science of Video Creators.”

Jeremy analyzes all components of the video including the intro, video content structure, and shot composition. He brings all of his knowledge from helping massive brands like HP get millions of views on their YouTube videos. I enjoy his simple and clear presentation style.

Why I’m Attending VidSummit17:

I’ve been working in the digital marketing industry since 2015. Currently, my role as a Content Marketing Manager at TextRecruit requires a great deal of blogging and writing work. These are skills I’ve been developing for the last year or so and I’m comfortable executing written forms of online marketing.