3 Steps To Attract The Good Life You Deserve

Pixabay

We all have an energy signature (some might call it a “vibe”) that we put out into the Universe, which correlates to an electrical wave pattern. All energy has a frequency like a radio station, and the energy that we put out attracts other energies that are harmonically compatible with the frequency of our energy, whether negative or positive. Like attracts like. Therefore, according to that principle (which is known as the Universal Law), it is impossible to attract energy into your life that is higher (more positive) or lower (more negative) than your own. You know the old saying: “What comes around, goes around.” There’s a lot of truth in that statement. When you put out negative or positive vibes, you are literally attracting more of the same into your reality.

That said, just because two energies are harmonically compatible does not necessarily mean that the attraction is healthy. If the frequency of our energy is healthy, then we will align with other healthy frequencies. Equally, if our energy signature is unhealthy, then we attract other unhealthy frequencies. But in each case, the frequencies of our energy and that of others are harmonically well matched.

Dr. Frank Springob, the co-developer and instructor of the Morphogenic Field Technique, scientifically describes our energy signature by stating,

Each level of matter and each level of life has an “energy signature” that is unique. Your personal energy signature is the sum of all of the trillions of energy signatures that go into your makeup. Your energy signature is greatly influenced by your immediate environment, what you eat, your level of emotional stress, toxins that have entered your system, and hundreds of other factors including your genetic makeup. In other words, your energy signature today is different from what it was last year, last week and even yesterday.

So, here’s the big question: If we’re not satisfied with the way life is going, how do we change our energy signature to attract positive changes in our internal selves and physical realities?

There are many ways to give your energy signature a little TLC, but here are a few of the most effective methods:

Learning New Things

When you’re learning new things, your vibe changes so that it no longer matches the same old vibes it used to match. The people, places, and things that used to resonate with you will no longer be attractive. Once you have grown and experienced a different way of living, you cannot go back to the person you used to be, and you will start attracting new people, places, and things.

According to Psychologies magazine, “Learning can help with creating what psychologists call ‘flow’ or ‘being in the zone’—when we’re so absorbed in what we’re doing, we lose sense of time and of ourselves.” According to Vanessa King, “When we’re in flow, the level of challenge in the activity just barely exceeds our level of skill, so that we generally don’t feel anything—so intense is our focus. But afterward, we might feel a sense of deep satisfaction and a boost from having increased our skill or achieved something. “In some ways it’s a form of mindfulness; being totally focused on the present, so we get the benefits of that, too,” says King.

Being Mindful

Being mindful of your thoughts, feelings, and beliefs allows you to feel less negative, more present, less reactive, and more responsive to life and its challenges. Mindfulness also helps you to determine whether it’s your thoughts, feelings, and beliefs that are negatively distorted or whether it’s something in your reality that needs to be addressed. Ronald Alexander, PhD , a psychotherapist and clinical trainer in the field of Mindfulness Meditation explains,

When distorted and unwholesome thoughts arise, stop, observe what you’re thinking, and ask yourself, “Is this true?” You can consider the evidence that it is and weigh that against the evidence that it isn’t, keeping in mind that extreme statements such as “I’ll never…” or “It always happens that…” are almost certainly distortions. Using logic and reason, you can analyze a situation and determine whether you were assuming a worst-case scenario, and consider what the best-case scenario and even the most likely scenarios are. If you don’t know whether a particular negative thought is likely to be true, you can explore the possibilities instead of being pessimistic and assuming the worst.”

Gratitude

Gratitude helps us feel good, which increases our good vibes and motivates us toward further self-improvement and positive change. Robert A. Emmons, Ph.D., the world’s leading scientific expert on gratitude, states,

Gratitude allows us to celebrate the present. It magnifies positive emotions. Research on emotion shows that positive emotions wear off quickly. Our emotional systems like newness. They like novelty. They like change. We adapt to positive life circumstances so that before too long, the new car, the new spouse, and the new house—they don’t feel so new and exciting anymore. But gratitude makes us appreciate the value of something, and when we appreciate the value of something, we extract more benefits from it; we’re less likely to take it for granted. In effect, I think gratitude allows us to participate more in life. We notice the positives more, and that magnifies the pleasures you get from life.

In everything we do and think, we literally replicate our inside world onto our outside world through the energy we put into the universe. Put another way, our outside world is a duplicate of our internal beliefs, core values, and self-concept.

Therefore, to change your outside world, you must first change your inside world, and you can start doing that today by remaining open to new things, practicing mindfulness, and making a little more time to be thankful for the good things that already fill your life.