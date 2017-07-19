3 Steps To Build Up Your Confidence And Live Your Vision Board

A conversation with Rikke Wend Hartung

She's sitting on a rooftop terrace, in the sun. The sun is still strong, even after 6pm. To the left, the Vesuvius volcano. In front of her, the Island of Capri and the Mediterranean sea. A seagull lands on the balcony railing. He's hoping to get a bite of that Neapolitan pizza.

Rikke Wend Hartung arrived at her new home 6 months ago. The decision to move here was taken years earlier. “Living in Italy has always been my dream since I was a child”, she explains. Many steps were involved: leaving her job at a London bank, building up her coaching and consulting practice, dealing with Italian bureaucracy, finding a stable internet connection, finding local friends and learning Italian.

We ask her how she managed to accomplish each of those steps to make her move to Italy happen.

"Confidence", she says.

Confidence. But what is confidence, exactly? And how do you build it?

Find people that have your back. And call you out, occasionally.

In her new book, Empowered. How to turn fear into confidence in 21 days, Wend Hartung explains that "To be confident means that you have competence in something—that you are aware of your competence and that you trust your competence."

To build that competence and your own trust, you need to practise. You need a group of people that support you in doing new things, making mistakes and helping you make better decisions.

Her own search for confidence began in the mid-nineties in her small Danish hometown. "I have always been a curious person, about everything basically", she says. “This curiosity made me try out new things. Some projects failed, others succeeded, but I always kept wanting to explore and discover more about both inner life and outer life.” Wend Hartung went beyond her native town, searching for like-minded people.

Find out what it is that you want to master. Then, take the first step.

Confidence is like a muscle, you can grow it. If you have zero confidence in a certain area right now, does not mean that you can never have confidence in that area. Confidence comes from competence. Once you realize there's something that you know nothing about, it's already a step towards confidence because you have identified this area. Now you can make a plan for how to grow your confidence in it. And then you just need to take that first step.

First on Wend Hartung’s list was Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark. “This first move was the biggest shift of them all”, she explains. “The first time you do something it is always more scary. No matter what it is. People think it’s scarier to move to a country where you don't speak the language, with a completely different culture, but there are cultural differences too within the same country and between different groups of people. You need some time to adjust the same way as when you move abroad. Once you have pushed through your fear, you can do it again - just take that first step.”

Do you feel uncomfortable? Good. It means you’re growing.

We have to take responsibility for our own life and our own happiness. But often, fear stands in our way to leave the job, move to another country or even take that vacation. We’re afraid to leave our comfort zone. But we don’t have to do it all by ourselves. A certified coach, like Wend Hartung, helps you take the steps towards your goal and support you through the process. Apart from the comfort zone, there is the learning zone and the panic zone. The way Wend Hartung helps you move forward, is to always work in the learning zone, as close to the panic zone as possible. That's where the biggest amount of growths happens, and where happiness is created.

Wend Hartung took chances when they presented themselves. After Copenhagen came Sweden for studies and the United Kingdom as part of her corporate role. We often try to be strategic about our choices. In reality, life is a succession of random chances and people you meet. But if you are curious, you will get more of those opportunities, and if you have the courage and the confidence, you go for it. It’s about starting small and taking bigger and bigger steps.

* * *

Thank you, Rikke Wend Hartung.

* * *

