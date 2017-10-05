3 Strange Difficulties of Being a Dad

What’s the hardest thing about being a dad? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Jonathan Brill, Parent: three kids, two dogs, two fish, on Quora:

It's weird complaining about being a dad because it's just the greatest thing ever. There are some weird things, though, that my wife and I laugh about when comparing notes:

Expectations for dads in modern society are still comically low. My wife can take all three kids and run errands all day while working, rescue a cat from a tree, save some orphans from a burning building, and change a flat tire on the way back from soccer practice without stopping the car and the world moves on like nothing happened. I take one kid out to a park for a mid-day stroll and get smiles and claps on the back like I just cured polio. This might be different in the future but for the time being the best spin I can put on this is that at least now there's positive reinforcement.

My kids think I'm a super hero. Partly because I'm ridiculous, but also because almost all super heroes are men who look like me. It feels weird to have to keep reminding kids that just because all the super heroes they see in their books and in the Disney Store look like dad, I'm not a super hero and I'm not the only one who can and will keep them safe. This seems like a trivial issue, but it’s unfortunate that in this day and age this is a thing. We end up having real conversations around deconstructing the perceptions that only men can be strong, fast, etc, and it's a barrier in how I relate to my daughter and how she feels about playing and competing in athletics. When the kids are scared at night they prefer a male presence because they've been conditioned to think it takes dad to scare the monsters away. They're wrong; their mom is way scarier, and the monsters in our house have since learned not to tell the difference.

Dads are still considered a nice-to-have in the parenting conversation. Mom's groups, mom's magazines, mommy bloggers, changing rooms in women's restrooms, and a consumer products industry that reinforces the idea that kid's are mom's domain, and that dad's are just there for getting home from work and playing catch. This is not reality in our family and in most of the families I know. But the structure reinforces the perception that dad's have no agency when it comes to decisions affecting children.

As we transitioned from early career to early marriage and eventually new parenthood, the relationships we made with parents through mom's groups were invaluable. The support and ability to share experiences in social functions with people going through the same thing at the same time couldn't have helped more, but the industry around parenting, including media and meetups, are still overwhelmingly geared toward women. At the very least this discouraged dads to participate, and in some cases set a clear expectation of "moms only". My wife took full advantage of these things and because we share everything, selected for groups and friends where dads were inclusive - but it’s unfortunate that it's still a thing.

My wife and I are delighted daily at the chance to be in the lives of these three random little people running around our house like they own the place. It's all we can do to help them tie their shoes, occasionally apply a band-aid, and do our best to keep them from burning the house down as they figure out what kind of people they want to be. My hope is that in a generation's time, the progress that's been made in encouraging dads to be more involved won't be as necessary.