3 Strategic Ways to Maximize the Business Ideas You Receive Daily

Experts in creativity and entrepreneurship I’ve met have advocated writing down a certain number of Ideas each day. Some of my entrepreneurial friends believe that a day with no creative Idea is a day wasted.

I couldn't agree less. I have been practicing conscious idea searching for the past 2 years, and I can't stress enough how messed up my to-do boards became over these years.

But Ideas aren't enough; they are a mere 3% of the job that needs to be done. I learnt the hard way.

After series of mastermind sections, tutorials, self discipline, reading and a serious growing up, I realized that no idea is entirely new and original.

In fact, there is a chance that a couple hundreds of people had come up with same idea before its final actualization and implementation by the person who decides to put in the work.

It’s refreshing to know that, like myself, others have written a truckload of ideas that never amounts to anything tangible. So getting stuck after figuring an idea is normal. You are not alone. What is important is what happens after you come up with a shiny new idea.

Here’s what to do about that idea:

1. You Need to Research about the Idea

So sometime last year, I came up with the idea to sell content writing services to businesses in the wedding and lifestyle industry. I didn't know much about the wedding market at that time, but I know it's lucrative, has big potentials and opportunity.

When it was time to execute, the only option was to research and learn to improve my idea so as to gain complete knowledge of my intended market and everything there is to know going forward. Till date, my content writing business could pass as the most fruitful idea I ever had.

It is important to give shape to ideas through constant learning and improving on the initial idea. Most ideas don't come fully formed. It is your job to know everything there is to know about your idea.

In the words of a Serial Businessman and entrepreneur; Dr. Strive Masiyiwa on his Facebook page where he shares and engage with a large creative community- Entrepreneurs, Developers, Writers, Designers etc., he said, "When we started our telecommunication business, we had many competitors in our target market, we heard that one of our competitors were launching soon and my team came to me so we fasten and meet up.

I told them to go back and focus on our home work; add everything the competitor's lack, research the market and know whatever there is to know about the consumers, and when we are ready for the market, they wouldn't be ready to compete."

The result today is a successful and thriving telecom business that has survived for years on the foundation of research they have made.

2. You have to Protect the Idea

The excitement, thrill and joy people experience when they get hit by an "amazing idea" is enough to ruin it. You don't go about singing your idea to anyone who cares to listen.

If you plan on getting into business with your idea, you must ensure to keep your idea safe. It's a long and stressful process to file for patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office, but at the end, you would be glad you did.

Don't forget your ideas are useless at this point! A4 plain sheets are worth $0.10 a piece, that's way valuable than your idea for a dog security bracelet if you have not taken steps to;

· Document Your idea

· Complete an Initial Patent Search

· Make a Prototype

· File a Patent

There are resources on the internet on how to patent your idea with or without an attorney. Be sure to look out for genuine patent firms registered with US Patent and Trademark Office before you proceed. This is an important step before your idea grows into a business or discovery.

3. You Need to Actually DO and Implement

This is the stage that determines whether your idea was good to start with. At this point, you need to leave behind other ideas in your box and focus on doing your home work to make this one single idea reach its full potential.

Before I had my mastermind classes and made the decision to grow up and own up to my actions, I usually get stuck when I arrive at this stage. I get all worked up and sometimes not fully inspired to fulfill the original idea I had started.

A quick watch of the TEDx talk DO your How – A personal favorite I have seen a lot of times has helped me stay motivated and to implement ideas when it’s necessary.

Implementing ideas is actually the engine room of success. Without that single component, nothing really happens. Those ideas in your head won’t go far without you actually doing something about them.

It’s one thing to get good ideas and another to make it see the dawn of reality. For those who have business ideas piled up in their minds and in books littered everywhere in their offices, you can start by simply breaking it down into steps.

For example, you can break that business idea down into:

· Study the market and understand your ideal customer

· Work on a Business plan

· Draw up startup funds estimate

· Hire the best people and put up a team

· Seek for investments if necessary

Remember, you are putting together all these work to attract some group of persons. You have a target market. Don't go for perfection, get started and look out for feedback from the people you have developed the idea for.