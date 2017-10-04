3 Technological Trends That Will Forever Change How We Watch Sports

As sports fans, we live for the drama. We live for the overtime buzzer-beaters, the match points, the interceptions and the grand slams. In 2017, sports fans can grow even closer to the game as technology continues to innovate the sports industry. It’s all about access, connectivity, exclusivity and engagement. No longer do we watch sports on just one screen, we watch it on multiple as we tweet, like, comment, share and cheer on our favorite teams simultaneously.

As we see the rise of augmented reality, wearable technologies, and gamification, the sports industry is utilizing these innovative technologies to allow fans to connect to their favorite teams and athletes in new ways. Here are the latest technological advancements that will forever change the way we watch sports in 2017 and beyond.

Augmented Reality is a Reality

2017 has been a big year in the development of augmented reality, as we are now seeing the technology surface in the sports industry. And to think it all started with the Snapchat dancing hot dog. The sports industry has implemented augmented reality in multiple ways such as the MLB adding an augmented reality feature to their “At Bat” app. With Apple’s release of the iPhone 8 last month, augmented reality capabilities in conjunction with the MLB’s app will allow fans to point their phone at the baseball field in order to generate stats and player information. The Cleveland Cavaliers also utilized this technology to provide fans with in-arena entertainment, showing a graphic of a basketball net that jumpstarts a 2D game where fans can tilt their phone to shoot hoops from all sides. In the sports realm, AR adds overall value to the sports viewing experience by providing fans with new and interactive ways to engage with their favorite athletes and teams.

Fan Engagement Through Smart Jerseys

The NBA is upgrading the fan experience in 2017 by bringing its fans courtside with the release of its new Nike uniforms, which incorporate technological innovations that will forever change the sports apparel industry. The new jerseys are complete with a “near-field-communication” (NFC) chip that connects to the wearer’s phone, generating exclusive gameday content such as NBA players’ music playlists, highlight reels, live stats and exclusive offers. These jerseys serve to provide people with a deeper connection to their favorite players, hitting the market on Sept. 29th, just in time for the NBA’s preseason.

Proliferation of Gamification

In 2017, more men between the ages of 18-25 watch esports than regular sports. Yes you read that right. Video games are hugely popular in the sports world, appealing to a widespread global demographic. Since 2016, esports has attracted over 600 sponsorships, demonstrating the rapid growth of this trend.

Gaming can take on other forms as sports companies look to virtualize its content and captivate fans’ attention. For example, Anheuser-Busch launched a Snapchat game called Bud Bowl during Super Bowl LI garnering 4,700 hours of time spent playing the game. Also, Adidas got creative by launching a Snapchat game, which has players see how long they can keep a soccer ball up. Players can access the game by snap codes that are located throughout Adidas stores and football stadiums. By advancing to higher levels in the game, players can unlock special geofilters, highlighting the importance of creating exclusive experiences.