I'm a mom of three boys. Basically, what that means is that I have no life. I exist solely to keep my boys alive, which is more challenging than you might think. Being that I have a job quite similar to Donald Trump's security team, I seldom watch any mainstream news, and admittedly, not much of the current events seep through to my conscious. If they do, my mom-brain gets the better of me, and the event is immediately forgotten in an effort to stop my wild-monkey child from chucking rocks through our french, glass doors.</div>

But, I must admit the hurrah over Donald Trump the last few days has caught even my attention. With the appropriate amount of levity to stay out of political dialog, I couldn't help but imagine the many ways Donald Trump would literally, mess up as a mom.

3 Things Donald Trump Would Do Wrong As A Mom:

1. The Debate Trap: Have you ever found yourself debating with a three-year-old on the usual topics of naps, eating things other than cookies or wearing clothes? I've found myself stooping to the lowest levels of power struggles without even realizing it. Only after a few minutes do I realize that, I AM THE ADULT and completely switch gears. I haven't much faith in Donald Trump to escape this temptation with his insane ability to argue with everyone and every reporter. The hidden trap to "win" or have the last word is one of the quickest ways I can see our President completely forgetting he's the parent. The "no you cant," "yes I can," "no you can't," "yes I can..." song and dance is one of the first mishaps I'd find Mr. Trump falling into. If you don't believe me, maybe the clip below will help you see what I am talking about :)

2. Changing His Mind: Well, let me just tell you that as a mother, I've found myself promising something great like a trip to the park or a new adventure, only to find myself running out of gas, dealing with a tantrum and forgetting my wallet to completely sack my energy and change my mind. Well, we all know the disappointment that bubbles up in our little ones' hearts the minute we start to hint that the said fun is now not going to happen. Or, have you ever just answered a question that you never remember you answered to your child? Sometimes I feel like I black out from answering so many questions. Take this example:

Child: "What color is a sloth, Mom?"

Me: "Umm, I don't green," then the next day,

Child: "Mom, what color was the sloth?"

Me: "Blue,"

Child: "Mom! No, you said sloth's were GREEEEEEEENNN!!!!"

Well, I'm sorry but I believe Mr. Trump would find himself in a bit of a mess. He recently said something that caught my attention, "I said their irrelevant...but their not irrelevant anymore..." Yeah, that right there would not fly with my toddlers. And I've found a few other examples of the changes. As mothers, we MUST adhere to a strict, honest policy. Say what is right and true, and stick to it. Kids are smart and they remember EVERYTHING.

3. Decent Language: Well basically, some of the few things I've heard our President say were the completely derogatory and vulgar statements we all know. No need to repeat here. Now, we've all had our moments of profanity, but the problem is kids hear EVERYTHING! I remember the one time I muttered, "that stupid door," as our van sliding door came barreling into me because it wouldn't stay open on a hill. "That stupid door," became my toddler's favorite sentence for weeks. And I am being absolutely literal when I say weeks. I don't know how he even heard me. Now obviously. I don't think Mr. Trump has the same language in front of children as he does adults. But, as a mother, you are NEVER ALONE...you think you are and nope! There's a child lurking in your shadow, just waiting to hear anything remotely scandalous come out of your mouth. I'm sorry, but the President just wouldn't survive.

I do my best to stay out of political debates mostly because I am honestly a mom, managing a house of wild boys, with little awareness to the realities of current events. But, I can't help but point out some things in my world, as I see them relating to our very popular President.