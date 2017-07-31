3 Things Hair Salons Do That Damage Your Hair

Beauty is often compared to wine - when you realize that all wine is just liquid in the process of becoming a dash of vinegar, it becomes very necessary to enjoy beauty before it gets sour. There are hundreds of mistakes that hair salons are repeatedly doing to your hair, and like wine turns into vinegar, they are damaging your beauty slowly, but surely.

Here are some of the things to watch for and suggest otherwise when they start happening to you.

Encouraging you to use too much product

Salons have been known to use too much product, be it conditioner or even shampoo. Most people go on to use that much amount of product on their hair back home from time to time - slowly damaging their hair.

Even when you haven't seen the chair and mirror for a month, using the right amount of product should never be canceled out by the minor neglect we're all guilty of now and then.

If you wash your hair in the shower, chances are you have used too much hair product one too many times. Hair product commercials don't make it any easier, they just want you coming back quicker for another pop.

Using hot tools at the wrong temperature

Straight hair is in style again, and hot tools are coming out. New ones are also entering the market with higher heat settings and the promise of quicker results. If we take to the comparison of beauty to wine, then you agree that everything beautiful takes time - the right amount of time.

While it is safe for your scalp when you do it meticulously, straightening your hair with tongs while it is too wet has the effect of cooking it, especially when you start at high temperatures.

Use low heat and increase as results start showing up. Make sure your hair has lost a lot of its moisture to get the best results.

Using the same products on everyone

While you might think it is fashionable for a salon to pledge loyalty to a single line of products, that product could be the worst for your hair. The urge to trust the hair expert as all knowing is an added risk to this factor.

Trying new regimes is a must, but let that be an educated decision and not one placed on you. When you have been going to the same hair salon, and have grown to trust their craft, be sure to include the evolution of your hair and the respective products (even shampoo) perfect for each phase.

Another mistake made very often and that women all over the world can consider acceptable, is not cutting your hair. Hear me out. As your hair grows and gleams with each new style you put on, the ends are in constant splitting action.

Just as leaving slits in strings that make our clothes will leave us naked, not cutting the ends to ensure all fibers are solid from root to tip could leave you with less than perfect hair. Less than perfect should never be good enough for you.