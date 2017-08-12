3 Things Most Spin Classes Do Wrong

Indoor cycling is the latest fitness trend, with spinning moving into upscale studios from coast to coast. Different classes feature everything from total body workouts to hybrids of yoga and spinning, with different gyms trying to find a niche to differentiate themselves.

I recently caught up with Ernesto Altamirano, the founder of XRCYCLE, Inc., a spin studio based in Roslyn, Long Island. Altamirano, an award-winning personal trainer of more than 20 years and a top indoor-cycling experts, shed some light on what spin classes should be focusing on but aren’t, some of which can make all the difference during a one hour class.

Role of the Instructor

Altamirano points out how the most important aspect of his studio is that all classes are taught by certified personal trainers. This is crucial, he says, as these trainers know exactly what each client needs to reach their fitness goals. “In other studios, classes are taught by certified cycling instructors, who have limited fitness knowledge. To get the most out of a workout, especially a cycling workout, you need to be pushed by somebody who knows every aspect of their field.” These award-winning trainers are not afraid to push those in the class and help them achieve their fitness goals, but are still knowledgable enough to make the classes comfortable for beginners, as I’ve experienced first-hand.

Likewise, the heart and soul of every cycling class is the instructor, where this leader sets the tone for the group. As such, you would think all instructors prioritize the class over themselves. However, Altamirano says this isn’t the case. “Most corporate cycling studios feature instructors who are more concerned with getting their own workout in than focusing on the students.” These types of instructors, who don’t necessarily focus on the clients, can lead to uniform classes, he says. He believes cookie-cutter classes to be the enemy, which is why he has every XRCYCLE instructor is constantly helping out those in classes, whether it be adjusting the bike or helping with form. He also assures me almost every class playlist is different, providing unique mixes of heavy resistance and sprinting.

Emphasis on Form

Whether you’re talking to the best personal trainer or a local meathead at your gym, they’ll all tell you the same thing: Form Is Everything. The number one priority when working out is ensuring you know what you’re doing, how to do it, and what to feel, as knowing these 3 leads to maximal results. This is especially true during these 1 hour spin classes, where poor form can lead to long-term injuries.

For instance, Altamirano shared with me that, when riding the spin bike, “You want to push through the heels, just like when doing squats and lunges, so that the weight is kept off the knees.” Long term cycling where heels-down riding is not accentuated by the instructor can lead to serious knee problems, and this type of form error is prevalent in most cycling studios. Ernesto also shared that just the day before we spoke, a woman who came into his class for the first time expressed that she never knew she was supposed to push through the heels, even though she had been taking cycling classes for over five years.

Need For “Total Training”

According to Altamirano, those seeking physical goals need to cross train in order to work every muscle and build endurance. “Train like an athlete, and the body they’ve always wanted will follow. Training without being pushed at the proper level is fine, but probably won’t lead to any real results,” he says.

As such, his studio offers a wide variety of classes, featuring 3 key formats:

HLX (On/Off Bike Interval Training)

ARC (Traditional Spinning)

SYN (Cycling Using Different Equipment on the Bike)

This system is unique, in that it was designed to keep clients working differently from class to class. “At other studios, many of the classes are cookie-cutter, often with the same intervals, and sometimes even the same playlists. I make sure that every class is different, ensuring clients are burning maximum calories, and that muscles don’t adapt to the exercises. Clients who’ve taken 50 of my classes and those who are taking their first are often burning the same amount of calories.”

His classes are focused on making anybody more athletic, with their main motto and signature hashtag “#AthletesWanted”.

