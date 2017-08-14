3 Things Not To Do After Any Crisis (or in the midst of one)

The recent tragedy and events in Charlottesville, Virginia are so disheartening. As history has shown, the thoughtless actions of a few can have life threatening altering effects on others. However, this is far from over and the worse is yet to occur. If the truth be told, we should have seen this coming.

I refuse to give any additional airplay to hate filled rhetoric, pointing fingers or an exhausting analysis of what the White House Administration should have done, said or changed. I offer the following three suggestions to focus your energy where it is needed most.

Don’t Believe the Hype. It may be easier said than done, but the images and newsfeed flashing on social media and TV definitely evoke emotions. But journalists, just like professional writers, are paid to present stories in a way to do just that. Depending on who they are hired by, they are also paid to skew the story to produce a particular type emotion AND action. You might be reacting to a half truth or in a way that differs greatly from how you would respond if you knew ALL the facts. Don’t Act Before Counting the Cost. Think Twice Before Acting. This step will be made easier if it follows step #1. Some people will say that the worse action is no action. While there is some truth to that, I say that the worse action is the wrong action. What is your stake in the “game”? Even if you look like or are part of the demographic of the victims, you are not the victim nor their family. You have more time than not to actually step back, assess the situation and then decide the appropriate action to perform. The worse thing to do is to exhaust unnecessary time and energy and produce minimum results (which was probably the conspiracy game plan). Do not DO NOTHING. Even if it’s only prayer, and that should not be a lazy man’s substitute for action, you must DO SOMETHING. Part of your assessment should be “how does this event change the way I live my life? How does it change my family’s activities, future dreams and thinking/actions as well as the legacy that we want to leave?” Doing nothing sends a message just like doing something – perhaps an even stronger one.

These three suggested actions after a crisis can be difficult, especially if the tragedy is closely connected to your passion and personal beliefs. Nevertheless, you have a life’s mission that you must fulfill and a legacy to leave. You do not want to destroy it, nor taint it, with reckless behavior or actions because you did not consider the cost.

--Alesha Brown, The Joy GuruEmpowerment Coach, Motivational Speaker and Best Selling AuthorCEO, Alesha Brown LLC