3 THINGS YOU CAN DO TO BETTER MANAGE YOUR TIME

The importance of budgeting is a topic that has received so much attention and study. Resources are scarce while needs are limitless, hence the need to budget the available resources for the most important of needs. This concept has been well embraced when it comes to finance, but a few fail to recognize that time too is a very limited resource and thus fail to adequately budget it. Then they wonder why there is never enough time to do the things that are important to them.

Be you a business owner, an employee, a parent or student, perhaps all that combined, the challenge of time is something you will have to grapple with. For most of us, there hardly ever is enough time to do all the things we need to do. But where exactly, or how exactly does time leak off? If an inflated balloon represents your 24-hour day, what are the pins that puncture and thus leak out time from the balloon?

1. Your personal weaknesses: We all have our strength and weaknesses. Our strengths we tend to take for granted and our weaknesses we tend to exaggerate. So we spend more time trying to improve on our weaknesses, while we commit little or no time in perfecting our strengths because we know that we can always perform better than average in the areas of our strength. What we do not know is that in so doing, inordinate amount of time flows in the direction of our weaknesses which leaves us with little time if any, for the important things.

2. Urgencies: According to Charles Hummel, we are governed by the tyranny of the urgent. Many of us equate importance to urgency. But just because something is urgent or appears urgent does not make it important. Unfortunately we tend to interrupt our well prepared schedules to attend to “urgent” matters which many times are not all that important. We must learn to make it a habit to always ask ourselves “can’t this wait?” Some time back, I received a phone call from a friend who lives out of town. He had just got in and wanted to see me to discuss a “very important” issue. So he wanted to come by my office. At that moment, I was trying to complete some official documents I was working on. I wasn’t under any serious pressure to complete the task but I had scheduled it for that day. Usually, I would have given him the nod to come over and leave the task at hand for another time, but I was learning to master my own time so I politely declined. Funny enough, upon inquiring further, I found out he would be in town until that weekend and whatever he wanted to discuss could wait until Friday evening!

3. Dominant people: There are usually certain people in our lives that we revere. These people can and do come into our worlds and make demands on our time and most times we tend to oblige them. So we find ourselves running unplanned errands and responding to invitations with time that could have been put to better use. While it may be quite difficult to say no to those people, it is not impossible and like everything else, it gets easier with practice. But we often find it impossible to say no because our own calendars are in such a state of disorganization.

So what can we do to redeem our time and stop the leaks? Here are a few effective ways that have worked for me:

1. Identify your best time of effectiveness: Take time to observe yourself and see what time of the day you best perform certain tasks. As a writer for instance, I have discovered that from 10pm till about 1am, my mind having be fed with a lot of information from the events of the day, works at a very optimum capacity. Therefore, I try to ensure other activities don’t interfere with those precious 3 hours. So find out the time of the day you are best at certain important tasks and block off that time from any interference.

2. Come up with good criteria for choosing how to spend your time: Simply answering questions like “What do I want to achieve?” “What would be the best use of my time?” “What are the things I can’t absolutely do without?” Providing answers to these questions makes it immediately clear the things that are not really necessary. This practice proves very crucial especially when you are faced with deciding between two or more equally good opportunities. Someone said the greatest enemy of the best is the good I quite agree with that statement. The goal of time budgeting is to make the best use of time, not merely a good use of it.