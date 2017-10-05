3 Things You May Not Have Known About The Fall Real Estate Market

Few things are easier to predict in the real estate industry than the annual cycle we have grown accustomed to. For instance, it’s safe to assume the summer and spring months will coincide with more activity than their winter and fall counterparts. However, don’t count out the upcoming autumn months. If for nothing else, the unique housing market environment we are currently witnessing will see to it that this fall will be worth keeping an eye on.

If you are less familiar with what to expect, don’t fret; here are a few important takeaways to anticipate in the coming months:

1. There’s “Less” Competition

The fall real estate market has become synonymous with less competition than its spring and summer counterparts, but I digress. Less, for all intents and purposes, is a relative term. While summer and spring are unequivocally more competitive, this fall will have its fair share of competition to deal with. Though there will undoubtedly be less activity, that’s not to say there won’t be plenty of people looking to buy and sell properties. If for nothing else, there are still several indicators working in favor of the entire housing market. Colder weather may not be enough of a deterrent to slow down the whole of the industry.

For starters, a distinct lack of inventory has prevented most people that wanted to buy a home this summer from doing so, and it’s fair to assume their goals haven’t changed. It stands to reason that everyone who wasn’t able to follow through with the purchase they intended will continue to pursue their dreams. I am convinced the lack of inventory hasn’t ended their home search, but rather prolonged it. What’s more, interest rates are still relatively low. Even if the Fed were to increase the benchmark mortgage rate, it’ll still be attractive enough for most buyers.

2. Motivated Sellers Abound

It’s worth noting that most homeowners place their homes on the market sometime in the spring or summer for one specific reason: it’s that time of the year most people start looking for homes. That said, it’s safe to assume that those homes that are still on the market are essentially “leftovers” from the summer shopping-spree. For one reason or another, most homes on the fall market didn’t sell over the course of summer, and you can bet their owners are more motivated than ever to move on from their property; nobody wants their home to sit stagnant on the market for too long.

Whether there are problems with the home or it wasn’t priced right, it’s never a good sign for owners to sit ideally by while shoppers pass them over. It is, however, a great sign for buyers. If for nothing else, motivated sellers are a very welcome sign for prospective buyers. There is no reason that today’s buyers can’t use that information to gain an advantage. In fact, there are only a few ways I know how to tilt the scale in your favor as a buyer, not the least of which is playing off of the seller’s motivation. You see, if you can uncover the true motivation of a seller, there is no reason you shouldn’t be able to work with a little leverage. Those with homes for sell in the fall, for example, probably needed to have sold, well, yesterday. If you can provide them with the timely transaction they wanted in the first place, you might be able to find yourself with a deal — that’s if the home wasn’t marked down already.

3. Curb Appeal Becomes More Important Than Ever

First impressions are absolutely critical in just about every business, and real estate is no exception to the rule. In fact, few things can sway — or dissuade, for that matter — the opinion of a potential buyer than the first impression a home makes on them. That said, sellers must do everything in their power to see to it that their property is sending out the right message. It’s worth noting, however, that said message is harder to get across in the fall. At the very least, curb appeal is harder to maintain when the weather starts to turn.

Those of you looking to sell in the coming months need to be aware of the impressions you are making on prospective buyers, both online and off. And the best way I know how to wow a potential buyer from the start is impeccable curb appeal, but I digress. Maintaining a home’s curb appeal in the fall isn’t the same as doing so in the summer. Leave will fall, blanketing the ground with debris, grass could grow uncontrollable due to more precipitation, and days become a lot shorter. That said, at the very least you need to cut your lawn rake your leaves and install attractive outdoor lighting. Depending on where you live, you could find yourself confronted with an entirely new set of tasks just to maintain the look of your home.

One thing is for certain: the fall will bring with it an entirely new to-do list. Familiarize yourself with what will need to be done to maintain your own property, and stick to it. You will be glad you did when potential buyers come knocking.