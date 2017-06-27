3 Tips on Networking from Everyone’s Friend with Professional Benefits: Gelie Akhenblit

I was fortunate enough to meet everyone’s best friend with professional benefits, networking maven and change maker, Gelie Akhenblit - founder of NetworkingPhoenix.

I was speaking on a panel at Fast Inc. Network Accelerator and noticed a familiar face in the crowd. I immediately approached her and introduced myself saying “I’ve seen you before.” At the time I didn’t know she was the network heroine of Phoenix. I knew immediately that I needed to dive into a conversation with her regarding the art of networking and how she’s built an empire on being the master connector.

Gelie loves being in a room full of strangers and doesn’t mess around with the painful small talk that most people have to endure at almost every networking event. She goes deep right off the bat and her natural love for people is the reason that she has built such a vibrant and active network.

“I want to make money while I sleep.”

It took a political work environment for Gelie to finally quit her job and go off into the world on her own. She left a career wasn’t serving her and pursued something amazing for herself that would evolve into a thriving, international business helping people connect.

In 2008, she launched her platform which was the first stab at what would eventually grow to become Networking Phoenix. She describes it as, “If meetup and LinkedIn had a baby, it would be Networking Phoenix.”

With a passport for $20/month you gain free access to as many networking events as you like in the Phoenix Valley Metro area (which happen once a month) - a great deal if you’re really committed to connecting with people and getting face-to-face with influencers across multiple industries. But as everything evolves and changes, Gelie is looking to totally revamp the current platform to launch a mobile-friendly site that makes it easier for professionals interact and connect.

“We have all been networking since the moment we could speak. But we sometimes forget that we have to have a relationship with someone before we can ask them for something.”

Networking Tips from Gelie Akhenblit

Networking vs. Promotion: networking is making friends with professional benefits. You’re literally making friends - getting to know each other to see if you want to potentially do business together. Make sure you’re leading with your personal foot - who you are as a person. You shouldn’t mention anything about your business right off the bat. Get there Early and Stay Late: If you’re the only one in the room when people arrive, people naturally gravitate towards you. If you’re shy or new to networking, this is an opportunity to meet the organizers, settle in and start talking to people without the pressure of a full room. And if you stay late, you are going to meet the people who are truly there to connect and meet people on a deeper level. They are the ones who want to have one more good conversation before they leave. “I built the majority of my network by staying late at events.” Follow Up: It may seem obvious, but hardly anyone does this anymore. You’ve got about 3 days to follow up with people to start building the relationship. If you just have a business card but don’t have a relationship with that person, you’re less likely to pick up the phone and call them to ask for something or discuss a project. Send an email, a text message, or even call, and you’ll see your network flourish.

When you’re an entrepreneur, you’re only as good as your network.

It was leaps of faith and a determination to succeed that took Gelie from being a young immigrant who barely spoke English, to building a communications empire. She talks on these leaps of faith and brave moments in her TED Talk: Journey to Freedom ... Sink, Swim or Fly.

She’s now looking for capital to take her website, offerings, and functionality to the next level so that she can connect more people and skyrocket her events.