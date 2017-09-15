3 Traits to Seek Out in Holiday Hires for Small Businesses

All throughout the year, small business optimism has been on the rise as reported by the 2017 American Express OPEN Small Business Monitor. Within this survey, entrepreneurs are viewing the economy positively with plans for growth and expansion for the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

However, one area that continues to prove to remain challenging is finding and hiring qualified candidates. As 17% of small businesses plan to hire both full and part-time employees, the hiring process will be about much more than having extra staff on hand. It will be about finding the right people to fulfill the needs of the customers, many of which are already planning and researching for their holiday shopping needs. If you’re among the many small business owners seeking high-quality holiday hires, here are some traits to be on the lookout for early on.

1. A willingness to understand and learn all they can about the brand and its offerings

According to the National Retail Federation’s 2017 Holiday Planning Playbook, more than half of holiday shoppers begin their wish list research in October. They know what they want and what they’re willing to pay and expect retailers to catch up to their step accordingly.

That being said, while much of this early research is conducted online, 47 percent of shoppers still continue to browse brick and mortar storefronts for potential purchases. This is key for more than just finding what’s on your list, but also for making impulse purchases.

The seasonal hires you bring on should be highly knowledgeable about what the brand is offering, both on and off the wish list, to better guide shoppers into making purchases. Make sure they are trained on current promotional offers, enabled for a fast checkout process, and even have tablets on hand to locate any item the customer may be looking for and quickly find it so that the purchase may easily be converted.

2. Patience and a calm demeanor

The most wonderful time of the year is also one of the most stressful, hectic, and exhausting for shoppers and staffers alike. There’s an urgency to get everything on your wish list, coupled by frustration when said item is out of stock. If you’re visiting multiple retailers and encountering the same problems, patience can easily run thin and bring out the inner Grinch within us.

Here’s where a calm team comes into play. When hiring for seasonal staffers, seek out those that have proven examples of how they have handled difficult situations during the holiday season. Be on the lookout for examples that touch on actions as well as attitude. You’ll want to know how a staffer handled a customer throwing a public temper tantrum while attending to the needs of others as much as you do their approach in doing so. Seek out those potential hires that demonstrate understanding and patience as well as natural good cheer and respect for everyone in each situation.

3. A can-do attitude

This is easier said than done, especially when said attitude needs to be employed throughout the duration of every shift you’re assigned. Keep an eye out for potential hires that are team players and have naturally optimistic attitudes. They should be able and willing to put in the extra effort and work while remaining in good spirits — traits that will consequently rub off on their team and keep the customer service at your store ahead of its competition.