3 Upcycled Bottle and Can Projects for Fall

This post is sponsored by PepsiCo Recycling, the nationwide initiative on a mission to increase the U.S. beverage container recycling rate through community engagement. TerraCycle® is proud to spread awareness about the PepsiCo Recycle Rally, one of the nation's leading beverage container recycling initiatives for K-12 schools.

Fall is one of the best times to craft. Cooler days mean time to spend indoors, and autumnal cleaning turns up all sorts of new materials to work with. In the spirit of the season and trying new things, try getting creative with items you already have—your left brain, wallet and planet will thank you.

Crafts are made out of discarded materials that are also recyclable are even better for your carbon footprint. PepsiCo Recycling, the nationwide initiative on a mission to increase the U.S. beverage container recycling rate, has created a series of Do-It-Yourself crafts that use plastic bottle and aluminum cans.

Pop Top Bracelet

Supplies needed: 30 Pop Tops and 2 yards of 5/8" wide ribbon, or 1 yard each different color ribbon. Scissors and tape optional.

Instructions:

Knot the ends of the two pieces of ribbon together so that they lay next to each other Cut the ends of the 2 ribbons at an angle so they are pointed and easy to thread through the holes in the pop tops. Or, use a piece of tape to create an aglet, or small sheath. Thread each ribbon into the top and bottom hole of the first pop tab. Place second tab on top of the first. Notice how one is slightly overlapping the other and facing opposite directions. Weave ribbon through. Place next tab behind the second tab, alternating the pattern. Repeat. Tie off the pop top chain with the remaining ribbon to secure. Gift, trade and wear.

Hanging Planter

Supplies needed: two liter soda bottle, craft knife, yarn or twine, pencil, soil, seeds, adult supervision

Cut a 3” x 6” opening in the side of the two liter soda bottle. Poke a hole at each end of bottle. Be careful that the hole is sturdy and not too close to the planter opening. Use a pencil to shove the yarn or twine into each hole to create a hanger. Knot the ends thick to secure. Fill planter with soil and choice of seeds. Watch your garden grow.

Bird Feeder

Supplies needed: two liter soda bottle, craft knife, yarn or twine, pencil, birdseed