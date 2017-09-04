3 Ways Motorists Can Create Safer Roads and Save Lives

The road is one of the busiest places in every society. Even at night when people are supposed to be asleep, you don't go playing on the road; it never sleeps. There's always a car driving by. Road accidents aren’t alien in cities; these accidents occur for a couple of reasons. The good thing is, they can be prevented to a large extent.

Cars don't drive themselves; people drive them. Every road accident is either directly or indirectly a product of someone’s action. The trauma, injury and loss of lives can be reduced if motorists avoid bad driving habits and pay more attention to their driving behavior.

Here are 3 ways you can make the road safer as a motorist.

1. Regular car maintenance

The journey to having safer roads begins with ensuring that every moving car is in good condition. Driving cars in bad shape is a disaster waiting to happen. Cars may be inanimate objects but they have something in common with animates - the tendency to get worn out and breakdown. You need to care for your car the same way you care for yourself and pets to keep it running well.

Rather than dump your vehicle's owner maintenance manual after purchase, read it thoroughly to understand the manufacturer’s maintenance instructions.

Don’t enjoy the regular visits to the mechanic’s? You aren’t alone. We all would rather do something else with our time but this boring routine can save lives in the long run. The mechanics aren’t the only ones responsible for your car condition; you have a part to play too. Carry out personal routine checks-ups on fluid levels, tires, brake and other car parts.

2. Drive at moderate speed

The saying that “Speed kills” is one we hear so often it sounds like a broken record. However, most motorists develop selective amnesia about it the moment they sit behind the steering wheel. Safe driving has a lot to do with being in control of your car. In the absence of that, things could go south. Even the most skillful driver isn’t at their best when driving on high speed, and that’s because there’s little or nothing they can do when there’s an unexpected event.

A study of more than 700,000 crashes in the UK reveals that exceeded speed limit accounts for 13.9% of road accidents. Driving on the road isn’t a car race; you aren't in competition with anyone. The next time you are tempted to drive on high speed, think of the repercussions if something goes wrong. It certainly isn’t worth the trouble.

3. Concentrate on your driving

Your hands may be on the steering wheel doing the turns but it functions in line with your state of mind. Guard your mind to not be anywhere but the road while you are on the move. Take your mind off the road for a second and the worst could happen. Anything short of 100% concentration while driving is a deal-breaker.

As trivial as it may seem, concentration can be a daunting task as several thoughts tend to flood the mind constantly. Las Vegas car accident attorney, Steve Dimopoulos explains that “being absent minded delays reaction time in the face of a collision.” Make the effort to keep your eyes fixed on the road - and always remember that in the event of an accident, those thoughts distracting you will be as insignificant as yesterday’s newspapers.

“Those who live in glass houses don't throw stones.” Throwing caution to the wind while driving isn’t a wise thing to do. For all you know, your loved ones may be among other road users. If one more Motorist made the decision to create a safer road, at least one more life would be saved - you could be that person.