3 Ways Nike Was Once the Start-Up of Today

Founding a company, building that business, instilling a culture, selling ideas, marketing emotions, making a profit – all organizations have to start somewhere. Even the biggest brands have a start-up story to tell.

That story is best told by the people who lived it.

Phil Knight, CEO and Founder of Nike, now in his late 70’s, realized his personal story about how the global Swoosh Empire came to be a multi-billion dollar venture, was being told by everyone but himself. In Shoe Dog, Knight reveals his entire pre-Michael Jordan business, leaving behind a textbook for today’s entrepreneurs.

Knight lived like a millennial founder… in 1962.

From traveling the world in his early 20’s, touching down in Hawaii, multiple stops in Southeast Asia, and Japan – he was inspired by international trade, but like most of us, Knight ended up taking the bigger paycheck, stable job. However, he couldn’t shake a lesson in college about the opportunities for trade in Asia and now that he’d seen it himself, it was becoming more of a reality.

That reality would have to be a side-hustle to start with – bills were real things. Sound familiar? But, Knight couldn’t resist wanting to do something meaningful, he eventually risked it and committed full-time to that meaningful endeavor – providing the one product that connects people to the earth, shoes.

“I wanted to be present, always. I wanted to focus constantly on the one task that really mattered. If my life was going to be all work and no play, I wanted my work to be play… I wanted what everyone wants. To be me full-time.”

Break away from those who previously lifted you up.

Would you have bought Tiger’s from Blue Ribbon? Maybe. Many consumers did in the 60’s. But, in 1971 it was time for Knight and his team to go out on their own. To take what they had learned from their former bank, manufacturing, and corporate partners and do it their way.

Knight wanted to work with people who wanted to BE something different. That something different was Nike.

“This is – the moment. This is the moment we have been waiting for. Our moment. No more selling someone else’s brand. No more working for someone else… If we’re going to succeed, or fail, we should do so on our own terms, with our own ideas – our own brand.”

Build a brand that emotionally connects with people.

How everyone else was doing it, wasn’t going to be good enough for the team at Nike. While Knight wasn’t a proponent of marketing for quite some time in the early years, it didn’t mean he didn’t understand the significance of being more than the tangible product they manufactured. Consumers want to be a part of something; they want to invest their dollars in a brand that aligns with their values… Knight believed in this almost a half century ago and this moved his business from a seller of shoes to an iconic brand.

Knight had convinced his employees at the time that being something different was a founding pillar in their culture. Now they had to convince the rest of the world.

“We were the kind of people who simply couldn’t put up with corporate nonsense… We were trying to slay Goliath, we were trying to create a brand, but also a culture. We were fighting against conformity, against boringness, against drudgery. More than a product, we were trying to sell an idea – a spirit.”

Today, Nike is a $20+ billion, 60,000-employee machine. They are Goliath. While what the Swoosh Empire has become seems unattainable for small businesses, Knight’s own account of how he founded a company, build that business, instilled a culture, sold ideas, marketed emotions, and generated profits is not unlike the early journey of today’s entrepreneurs and start-up ventures.