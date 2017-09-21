3 Ways To Be Less Hard On Yourself

Have you ever felt like you expect a lot from yourself? Are you not quite satisfied with your performance? Perhaps you want to consider being less hard on yourself. How? Try these 3 tips, and then sit back and see your satisfaction levels rise higher than before.

1. Consider what you want to achieve next as a work in progress. Take measured steps to get there.

When you expect yourself to run a marathon after three gym visits, there’s obviously a disconnect between expectation and realistic performance. If you take measured steps towards what you want to achieve next in your life—whether it be completing a degree, earning a promotion at your job, or actually running a marathon—you’ll leave more cushion for detours that may come as a surprise. What that means is you’ll be prepared to wrestle with emotional ups and downs, potential challenges in your career or even missed gym visits. You leave less room for disappointment this way.

Looking at your goals as a work in progress, but still aiming for success, can make your journey all that more comfortable and satisfying; it can make you less hard on yourself when you go for an unexpected diversion.

2. Look at what you have achieved, and own it.

Many overachievers can’t acknowledge their successes, largely due to a preoccupation with what they desire next. When you are this hard on yourself, it’s hard to own what you have accomplished. Consider your achievements as time very well spent. Truly take a great amount of satisfaction and boost from that and you’ll look forward with even greater confidence in yourself.

3. If you get knocked down, consider there could be a reason. Let yourself get back up with confidence and a greater understanding of what happened.

We’ve all been knocked down in some form or another, perhaps some more than others. When this happens, consider there might be a reason for the present challenge and don’t get too frustrated. Let time take its course. Let yourself get back up with confidence and ideally a greater understanding of what happened to knock you down and to subsequently charge your motivation further.