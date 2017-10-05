3 Ways to Beat Instagram's Algorithm

By Brandon Harris

You've heard about it ad nauseum: In the not-so-distant past, Instagram moved from a chronological feed to an algorithmic feed, based on a number of factors that are meant to improve the feed experience for Instagram's average user (and of course, make businesses pay to play).

The good news is, just like when Facebook made video supreme, there are ways to maximize your content to take advantage of Instagram's algorithm. As someone who manages several social media properties with millions of followers and works with clients to grow their social media reach at scale, I'm always researching and testing new ways to help Instagram users engage more people with each post.

Using appropriate hashtags and locations on each post is still a best practice. But once you have some fresh eyeballs on your images, it's important to prompt engagement with the following techniques.

Comments Are King

If you want your posts to reach a larger portion of your followers or (fingers crossed) reach potential followers on the explore page, it's all about how many comments you get, how influential your commenters are and how fast they come. Until Instagram revamps its algorithm, comments are going to be significantly more valuable to your post’s success than likes. There are a number of ways to work the system and make comments work for you.

Generate conversations. You'd be surprised at the weird and fun ways to make people excited to comment (boosting your post right up to the top of the feed and sometimes right onto explore-page virality). Train your followers to comment frequently with consistent calls to action. On our entities, we format all of our post captions to include a one-line teaser or post description, followed by a unique comment call to action. Ask questions, play fun games that incentivize tagging friends and/or ask for 1-10 ratings or emoji descriptions. Have fun with it! Take advantage of engagement/like/comment groups. Collaborate with users in your niche or users with similar amounts of followers and join a group. You can find these on Telegram/Kik and you can even direct message users who might be a good fit. We collaborate with other pages in sports that have millions of followers to like and comment on each comment, and it makes a huge difference in the posts' velocity. You have to be willing to give more than you get, understanding that you don't lose anything but effort. Your likes and comments don't cost you anything. If you’re just starting out, it may be in your best interest to try reaching out to large pages and actually purchasing comments or sponsored posts to get momentum. Create giveaways or comment games with incentives. Give your important posts a giant boost by offering a giveaway. You can also follow a random commenter or require a comment for contest entry. On Instagram, the main source of virality is the explore page and the best way to reach it is through comments.

With just a few minutes of additional effort per day, you can reach a significantly larger amount of people per post.

