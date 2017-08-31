3 Ways to Bounce Back into Wellness

With summer winding down, it’s time to reassess your wellness and health routines. Sure, the lazy days poolside, soaking up the sun and treats, have felt great. So have the carefree, indulgent neighborhood BBQs, with friends and calories galore. But now with the days about to get shorter, it’s the time to think about visiting the gym instead of the rooftop bar for happy hour. If the thought of getting back into your health routine makes you want to hide behind your beach towel, take heart! Here are three ways to bounce back into wellness.

No judging

If you’ve had one too many beers or ice cream cones over the summer, don’t sweat it. There’s no need to dwell on the past and certainly no need to judge yourself. Instead of feeling guilty, focus your attention on being positive and proactive instead. Visit wellb.me to find a variety of appealing wellness modalities that will have you living a healthier lifestyle in no time.

Set realistic goals

It’ll be hard to stay motivated if you set yourself up to fail. Think about and set goals that are do-able and practical to achieve. No one can get back in shape or hit their desired weight target within one month. Remember that wellness is a process. Incorporating health goals takes time. Consider finding a friend or workout partner who will participate in your classes, walks or meditation sessions. Not only will you motivate each other, you’ll also feel accountable to someone else and not quit so easily.

Write daily mantras

For extra motivation, create a list of reasons reminding you why it’s important to get back into the wellness groove. If you start every day reading a positive message of reinforcement, you may be more mindful about what you choose to eat and do with your time throughout the rest of the day. You’ll soon see a natural switch in your thought process. Before long, you’ll prioritize wellness and health without even thinking about it.

Pick a start date and stick to it

Now that you’ve got the positive attitude and your health goals planned, pick a date to start implementing them. Whether it’s eating better, exercising more, or both, commit to a start date and trial period. This way, you’ll know how much time you have to prepare yourself, both mentally and physically. Whether it’s replacing the leftover junk food with whole foods, pampering yourself with new workout clothes, or scheduling yoga sessions with wellb providers, get proactive now. The more prepared you are, the less likely you’ll back out later.

Refocus on Yourself