3 Ways To Build Your Brand As A College Athlete

Donald De La Haye has recently made national headlines possibly for the wrong reasons depending on who you ask. If you haven't already heard, the junior placekicker from UCF was ruled ineligible by the NCAA for monetizing his YouTube videos. As the poster boy for rebellious NCAA athletes, Donald has been very outspoken and took to the internet to voice his arguments for why student-athletes should be able to receive money for their entrepreneurial efforts.

While many support De La Haye’s points of view, the NCAA simply does not. In the midst of not being able to play football on scholarship any longer, he has continued to post videos and other forms of content that has generated hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube, Instagram and other forms of social media. He now is said to be pursuing a career as a professional ‘YouTuber.’

It definitely goes without saying that whether he was making money or not, De La Haye has done an excellent job of developing and growing his personal brand. Over the past year or so, he has grown his following tremendously.

Student-athletes alike have backed him and it seems that despite losing his full-ride, his future might still be on the right track. In saying all this, I'm sure there are thousands of student-athletes who want to build their personal brands to the extent that De La Haye has without necessarily risking their scholarships. Even though the NCAA prohibits student-athletes from profiting off of any business ventures while maintaining their amateur status, student-athletes can definitely start to plan for their futures in several ways through creating and growing their brands similar to De La Haye.

How To Build Your Brand As A College Athlete

Define Your Story & Who You Are- A huge part of building your personal brand is deciding and defining what makes you different from anyone else who does what you do or want to do. Although this might change over the years, college is definitely a great time to start thinking about what makes you, you and how your story is different and unique. This can make all of the difference in crafting your brand. Having a distinctive and compelling story resonates with people and makes them more interested in you and the things you do. Create Content- This goes without saying that a personal brand can't be a brand without creating content. Whether this is on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or your own website, you have to start putting out content that relates to the audience you are trying to serve. Donald De La Haye did a great job of putting out consistent, and entertaining visual content that people enjoyed watching. Find your niche and what you do well. It can be a podcast, through writing or even though a visual element, but make sure it is the best way for you to communicate your brand to your audience. Engagement, Engagement & More Engagement- One of the most important factors of building a brand as an athlete is engaging with your following. People flat-out love when their favorite athletes and others that they look up to, interact with them. When someone comments on your posts or any of your content, make sure that you respond and engage with them. It not only shows that you recognize them, but that you care about them enough to take time out of your day to respond and listen to what they have to say. It means more to people than you realize.

There are tons of ways to start building your personal brand as a college-athlete without necessarily making money off of it. The earlier you start to build it, the better off you'll be in the long run, no matter what you want to do in the future. Growing your personal brand is now more important than it has ever been and everyone has to realize that regardless of whether or not you know it, you already have one. As an athlete, your personal brand began the minute you stepped on the playing field. As De La Haye has shown us in the past couple of weeks, what you choose to do with it is entirely up to you.