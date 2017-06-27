3 Ways to Develop the Growth Mindset of Leadership

Wouldn't you agree that great leadership begins with a growth mindset?
Watch this brief video where I share the 3 qualities of a growth mindset that all leaders possess.
#womenandmoney #womenandwork #womenatwork
For more relationship tools for success in business & life, sign up for my award winning newsletter: http://relationshiptoolbox.com
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS