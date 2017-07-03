3 Ways To Get Things Done And Not Be A Workaholic

One of the most underestimated addictions in the world is our addiction to work.

Call it an obsession with achievement, success, goal-setting, whatever you prefer, but the truth is there is a fine line between aiming for greatness and deliberately running yourself into the ground.

In fact, according to Vanity Fair editor-at-large, Cullen Murphy, “Americans are definitely workaholics.” The same Business Insider article cites that “most Americans, given the choice when starting a new job, said they would prefer an extra $20,000 rather than four more weeks of vacation. Only 32 percent would opt for the extra time off, and 63 percent of U.S. workers said they would choose getting paid for leftover sick days, rather than having time off for them.”

We love to work.

And it’s not just older generations, but young people as well. According to a survey by Project: Time Off and GfK, Millennials struggle just as much to step away from their work responsibilities. The survey looked at 5,000 full-time employees and found that Millennials have trouble taking time off because of the following reasons: they fear no one else can do the work while they’re away; that their vacation time will be perceived negatively as a disinterest in work; they fear being replaced; inherent guilt.

“As a worker, life doesn’t have to be this way,” said Maria Matarelli, a business consultant, international speaker, and author of the international bestseller, Workaholic?: A 12-step guide to having a life AND getting things done. “The truth is, we have to set our own boundaries. We can still be passionate about our work, and even exceed expectations. We just have to remember that our personal health comes first.”

Matarelli has a unique story, in the sense that what inspired her book, Workaholic?, was a true rock-bottom experience with being overworked and exhausted.

“It’s something that consumes you,” she said. “I realized that I had to make a change, and the first step is always admitting you have a problem. You have to admit that your life is out of balance, and then you have to actually see the value in shifting away from those unhealthy habits. For the longest time, I joked, ‘Oh yeah, I’m a workaholic,’ but didn’t actually want to do anything about it.”

The moment she knew she needed to start making changes, she said, was when she woke up one morning and realized she had passed out around 2:00 a.m. in front of her laptop. She was still on top of her bed covers, fully dressed in her work clothes from the day before. The lights were on, and on her nightstand was an empty can of tuna with a fork dangling over the side.

“I looked at that can of tuna and realized that had been my pathetic attempt at a dinner from the night before. It was the saddest thing I’d ever seen,” she said.

Today, Matarelli speaks around the world, not just as a business consultant but also as a voice of reason for the overly ambitions.

“Have you ever left a job where, before, you thought you had to do everything, but now that you’re gone, they’ve hired someone else and they’re okay? That’s such a difficult thing for people to grasp, and is a big reason why so many struggle to step away from work and take time for themselves,” she said. “You have to ask yourself what really matters in your life—and then prioritize it.”

Especially in the age of constant communication and hyper-connectivity, it can be easy to say you are stepping away from work, only to continue checking your email on your mobile device.

So, how do you continue to get things done without being a workaholic?

1. Set boundaries—and then don’t budge on them.

“The hardest part for people isn’t knowing what boundaries they need to set. It’s setting them, and then not budging on them,” said Matarelli.

For example: if you say you aren’t going to check your email on Sundays, then you have to put habits in place that reinforce that behavior. Maybe that means putting your phone away for the day. Maybe you keep your phone on airplane mode. Whatever the habit is, just make sure you stick to it. Practice makes perfect.

2. Surround yourself with people who strive for work-life balance.

Being a workaholic is, in a sense, like being an alcoholic. If you’re trying to stop drinking, don’t hang around drinkers.

“There is nothing more difficult than trying to find work-life balance when you’re surrounded by people who don’t believe in work-life balance,” said Matarelli. “It really is a lifestyle change, which means you need to surround yourself with people who see the value in both working hard and take time to do things for fun.”

These people should act as your support group, and help remind you of what’s important when things start to fall out of balance.

3. Schedule time to do non-work activities.

Most workaholics live by the phrase, “If it’s not on the calendar, it isn’t happening.”

Well, you should consider treating your non-work activities the same way.

“Literally pencil in time to not work,” said Matarelli. “Put it on the calendar. Treat it like any other meeting. Consider it a meeting with yourself. Often times, those are the meetings we’re most likely to cancel. Isn’t that ironic?”

If you can’t keep a meeting with yourself, then you should question when else that time will ever happen. Chances are, probably never.