3 Ways To Have A Better Day Tomorrow (And Everyday After That)

Sometimes, you get down on your luck. You feel like you’ve hit rock bottom, but somehow you manage to sink just a bit deeper. It happens to the best of us. Though of course situations differ, we often end up with the same underlying feeling some way or another. Stress. Anxiety. Bitterness. Pessimism. Such elicited emotions are often natural, however, they are being increasingly shared in our goal oriented society. What used to be cyclical, seems ever present. Perhaps even pressing. You feel older than you actually are, and younger in what you’ve accomplished thus far in life. Yes, I know - not very cheerful but don’t fret, because there are ways to overcome this.

What I propose in this short article are three simple actions we can start doing today, that will potentially change how we feel on a daily basis. They are not difficult at all and take little dedication for its effects to be realized in dividends.

You should be able to look forward to engaging in all seven days of the week, and not just the two at the very end. You should be able to look forward to tomorrow, not because of events you’ve already put in place for tomorrow, but because it is tomorrow. To start this journey, try and implement the following into your daily routine.

1. Explore: Do not take the worn down path, though it may be clearer.

Curiosity is in our nature. We venture due to necessity at times, but it’s this spark within us that drives us forward to demystify that which we do not understand. We have done so for thousands of years as our human ancestors scoured plains, scaled mountains, and conquered lands. Now, however, we can largely be found in cubicles or another variation for one-third of our days, staring at a screen for roughly another one third, and with our eyes closed shut for the remainder of the time. Obviously, nobody expects you to go trekking out into the wilderness now, but there are ways to incorporate exploration and excitement into your daily routine. Take the time to see or try something new everyday when possible. Wake up 10 - 20 minutes earlier, and take a route (preferably scenic) to work that you’ve never taken before. Experiment with food and snack options at that local cafe you’ve passed by a million times, but never sat down in. Take the time to ask someone completely random how their day is going (maybe a little creepy, but hey if the opportunity is right then go for it).

Veer away from the routine that has led you to feel as you do, and explore, experiment, and enjoy.

2. Connect: The more you engage with others, the better your days will be.

It has been proven that people with strong and broad social relationships are happier, healthier and live longer. Close relationships with family and friends provide love, meaning, support and increase our feelings of self worth; broader networks bring a sense of belonging. As a result, taking action to strengthen our relationships and build connections is essential for happiness. I understand, however, that this is easier said than done. Try and work in steps daily to build the connections you make. As a rule of thumb, try and have at least three quality conversations (not pertaining to work) with either a friend or family member face to face everyday. Attend socials within your community and volunteer/participate in community organized events. You’ll meet likeminded individuals (who are often friendly and engaging), while enhancing your subconscious sense of belonging all the while.

3. Re-evaluate: See the cup as half full.

As cliché and bland as this piece of advice is, it is one that can work wonders if put into practice. Though one would normally think of this age old adage as a mindset that takes years to develop, putting it into action is quite easy. All you need is a reminding trigger. Wear something everyday (a bracelet, ring, or even use a marker) close to your hands. Anytime you receive some unfortunate news or things take a turn for the worse, that object will serve as a trigger for your mind to recall this philosophy. You will begin to see things as neither good nor bad, but as they are - as mere events which come with good and bad in every aspect. Remember to do this and put it into practice. It may just change your life (to a degree of course).