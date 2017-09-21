3 Ways to Make a Man Sexually Addicted to You (Guaranteed to Please Him in Bed)

You don’t need a “red room of pain” from 50 Shades of Grey…

And you don’t need to take advanced yoga classes so that you can contort your body into a dozen absurd positions…

All it takes are a few simple things to make any man sexually addicted to you.

Seriously…

Follow these three easy steps that are guaranteed to please him in bed…

And in a matter of days, you’ll be making the kama sutra look like a children’s coloring book.

If you think you need to engage in risky behaviour or entertain some weird fetish to rock his world, you’re dead wrong.

99% of men will respond to the insanely simple strategy I share in today’s video.

So…

If you’re looking to spice things up in the bedroom…

Get a pen and paper, hit the play button on the video above, and get ready to take some notes.

Your Coach, Adam

Summary –

When it comes to sex, everyone is different, and everyone has their likes and dislikes in the bedroom.

I gotta say, some people take this to the next level, engaging in some super weird sexual fetishes.

For example, exophiala, having sexual fantasies around aliens.

There are literally alien sex fetish websites for these people.

Now look, I’ll admit that the woman in Avatar was super sexy, but I’m not trying to have sex with her.

Anyways, I’m getting completely sidetracked.

So, instead of talking about specific sexual fantasies, or fetishes that only apply to certain people, I’m gonna give you three ways to make any man literally sexually addicted to you.

These strategies work across the board.

Any guy, anywhere, any country, any religion.

Even if he’s into aliens, he’ll be addicted to you if you consistently do these three things.

1. Keep The Mystery Alive

Now, a man might be pushing hard to get everything in the bedroom done all at once, but that doesn’t mean that it’s more likely to keep him around and keep him wanting more if he finally gets it.

Quite the contrary.

When there’s something that a man hasn’t had yet, he’s gonna be constantly thinking about it.

He’ll be literally addicted to the thought of having that from you.

Now, you’re a sexual woman, and that’s amazing, and you probably want to have everything in bed as well, but that doesn’t mean that you should do that.

Hold off on that, especially if you’re not yet in a relationship.

Remember that having him wondering, “What’s next?”

That’s the very thing that’s going to make him really want to come back for more.

2. Ask Him What Turns Him On

Due to religion and conservative upbringings, a lot of people are just literally nervous or feel super uncomfortable talking about sex.

But I’m here to tell you, it’s okay to talk about sex.

Sex is awesome.

It’s totally natural…

And beyond its functional use of giving us babies, it’s one of the most fun things we do here on earth.

Be comfortable talking about it, and even if he’s not fully comfortable at first, just ask him what he’s into in bed.

It’s not bad to get a little bit of information there.

3. Surprise Him With Something He’s Not Expecting

And I’m sorry to tell you ladies, a guy is not just gonna get addicted to missionary.

There, I said it.

If you can surprise him with something that he’s already told you that he likes…

Damn, that’s even better.

So, there you have it. Those are the three things that make a man absolutely sexually addicted to you.

So, I want to ask you ladies…

Are these the same things that made you sexually addicted to a man?