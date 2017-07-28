3 Ways To Make Klondike Lasagna

The best things in life always come around once a year. Just think about it – there’s summer, Thanksgiving, and… National Lasagna Day on July 29. Because it’s too hot to turn on the oven, we thought we’d initiate the chill factor with some lasagna made from ice cream.

Thanks to the popularity of FOODBEAST’s 7-Layer Klondike Lasagna recipe that debuted last year for the holiday, it was only obvious we bring it back, but better than ever. This time we have three new takes on the original to share – there’s such a wide variety of bars, we had to include them all! These are set to please any type of Klondike fan, no matter which of the 14 flavors is your favorite.

From sweet and savory to creamy and fruity, these new recipes for Klondike Lasagna are sure to hit the spot no matter your mood.

1. PB Bacon Banana Klondike Lasagna

First up we have the Peanut Butter Banana Bacon Klondike Lasagna straight from the culinary genius Oh Bite It, featuring Original & Reese's Klondike Bars.

Inspired by “The King” and his love for banana pudding, this recipe calls for freshly sliced bananas, bacon, peanut butter and banana pudding topped with a sensual peanut butter drizzle and potato chips.

2. Brownie Sundae Klondike Lasagna

Next, we have a creation from our very own FOODBEAST Kitchen, the Brownie Sundae Lasagna. You’ll need 36 Klondike Bars in total to make this monstrosity — 12 Brownie Fudge Swirl, 12 Caramel Pretzel and 12 Neapolitan.

To get started, first add a layer of brownie bites to the pan. These are then topped with vanilla buttercream and a layer of Brownie Fudge Swirl Klondike Bars. Add another layer of buttercream, and top with freshly sliced strawberries and vanilla wafer cookies. Next up are your Neapolitan Klondike Bars and more buttercream drizzled with caramel.

The final layer consists of Caramel Pretzel Klondike Bars, a last layer of vanilla buttercream, and chocolate covered pretzels to garnish. Get ready for a trip to seven-layer brownie sundae heaven.

3. Caramel Pretzel Crunch Klondike Lasagna

Last but not least, we have the Caramel Pretzel Crunch Klondike Lasagna recipe by Pink Cake Plate for all the salty and sweet lovers out there. For this take, the Caramel Pretzel Klondike Bar and Brownie Fudge Swirl Klondike Bar flavors work best.

With multiple layers of delicious ice cream, peanuts, pretzels and brownies, salted caramel sauce, whipped cream and sprinkles, you might have a hard time trying to keep this recipe to yourself after your friends try it.

By Evan Lancaster