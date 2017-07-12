3 Ways to Pivot Into a Prosperity Mindset

There it was at dinner, when I was grocery shopping, and without skipping a beat, every single time I looked in the mirror. Depletion was becoming this constant feeling of utter dissatisfaction eager to color my world, and I began seeing it everywhere.

I went to bed feeling inadequate, tired, under-whelmed and ordinary, and you better believe that I was waking up feeling the same exact way! The rest was history with dooms day on repeat.

Sure, a small part of me appreciated that it stuck around like salt water taffy on a hot day, but perhaps it stuck around because I didn't quite know what to do with it. After all wasn't life supposed to feel this hard?

There are no blocks but rather opportunities to check in with the limiting beliefs and judgements we are holding on to about ourselves and others.

When we choose to see circumstances as blocks that need to be taken down, pushed aside and destroyed, we miss the opportunity to re-claim our power- in fact the opposite happens- we give it away.

I quickly realized- the more I consciously chose to see my circumstances negatively, more of those darn gremlins started showing up!

My presumed blocks, that I so badly wanted to be the cause of my chronic feeling of depletion, ultimately proved to be nothing more then stories I bought into about myself as a child.

I was seemingly fixed in a scarcity mindset, a mindset conditioned to believe there wouldn't be enough resources, not enough love, not enough time, not enough, period. The pay out of feeding this paradigm was more pain and suffering, and the translation was a brutal awakening into just who lovable I am.

Ask yourself...

If thought has the power to create my reality, then what would happen if I consciously chose to pivot? What would happen if I decided that life was easy? What would happen if I chose to believe that I had all that I needed and more?

Then, Affirm...

I have all that I need AND more.

For a minimum of 5 days, actively seek a minimum of 3 ways this affirmation is true for you. Look for it. Find it in your day and write it down. Support yourself in proving this affirmation right!

And finally, take the next intelligent step forward and invest in yourself.

Hire a coach, consult a healer, an astrologer, a therapist, go on walks, hike, swim, read an uplifting book, hug a tree, take a nap - discover who you are and do it on purpose.

Because the truth is when we value our spirit, minds and bodies, we sent out a vibration that calls in more of that juicy, good feeling vibe into our lives. When we believe that we are entirely lovable, that we have all that we need and more- everything in our lives conspires to support us. Our relationships shift, we find greater opportunities, life seems to unfold and we just well, feel good!

So...here's a cheers to a Summer full of Personal Integrity, Courage, and Poise. Here's a cheers to your willingness show up.

Welcome Home, bright one.